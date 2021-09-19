Patriots Win the War but Jets Prevail in Defensive Battles with 'Resilience' & 'Heart'

Yardage battles don't win NFL games. And even if your team's defense is stingy with the yards, it may have given up a twisting, turning, tackle-breaking run that undoes a lot of the good feeling of the day.

Players such as LB C.J. Mosley, S Marcus Maye and DL Sheldon Rankins know the Jets didn't win any wars in their 25-6 loss to the Patriots. But they prevailed in some battles that will help the Green & White grow as they head deeper into the 2021 schedule.

"There's a new energy, a new culture, a new staff. It's a new season," said Maye, the returning team MVP. "I'm not going to keep talking about last year and all the old stuff and things like that because I'm looking forward from here on out."

"Listen, losing's never a good feeling," said Rankins, the thoughtful lineman who came to the Jets from a stout stay in New Orleans. "I don't think anyone in here is walking out with a good feeling right now. But the beautiful part about this game is we get the chance to make the corrections and come back and put another step forward to playing the style we want.

"Look, it wasn't all bad. I think as a defense, we showed some good things. But there's still some things we've got to be able to take off the tape."

As in remove them from replays on future game videos. Rankins mentioned eliminating screen passes and draws, some of which the Patriots hit on.

And then there was the 26-yard burst up the gut by Damien Harris, during which multiple Jets hit him but fell away before he fought through a crowd of white jerseys and pants inside the 5 to complete the highlight TD run. That gave the Patriots a 19-3 lead with 10:24 left in the third quarter that brought an ominous feel to the game for Jets followers.

"We can't have it, point blank, period," Rankins said. "For a guy who runs as hard as Damien does, he's going to run through arm tackles or tackles where guys aren't able to drive with their feet behind them. We just can't have plays like that where we're going to miss five, six, seven tackles and allow guys to run down the middle of our defense and score touchdowns.