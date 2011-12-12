Pace: It's All Kind of Falling into Place

Dec 11, 2011 at 10:55 PM

The Jets, hoping to inch closer to the playoffs with a Sunday victory, instead took a giant leap toward the postseason with a loud 37-10 win over Kansas City. It may have been the most complete 60 minutes of football the Jets have played all season, and the timing was perfect.

"We're making our move at the right time," said OLB Calvin Pace. "This is when the teams that aren't 12-0 like Green Bay, this is when we make our move. I'm proud of everybody. It was a really good team win."

The slow start that has become a frustrating staple of games earlier this season was a non-factor in the blowout victory. Defensively, the Jets applied pressure from the first snap and didn't relent for the remainder of the game. The result was an impressive, dominating performance.

"It was just a better game," said Pace. "It's what we've been talking about for the last 12 or 13 weeks and it all came to form today, which is what we needed."

Pace finished the day with four tackles, a half sack, two tackles for loss and a pass deflection. As a team, the Jets finished with a season-high five sacks. The pressure was too much for first-year QB Tyler Palko.

"Up front, we took it upon ourselves this week to go out there, get penetration and see what happens," said DT Marcus Dixon. "That's what we focused on."

The dizzying defensive start suffocated the Chiefs, who limped into the locker room at halftime with a grand total of 4 offensive yards and a 28-3 deficit. Kansas City's day ended before it even got started, and while the visitors moved the ball better in the second half, the effort wasn't nearly enough.

"Watching their last couple of games, I think their whole mindset was just grinding it out and try to win at the end," said Pace. "As good as our offense came out today, it kind of forced their hand and they had to pass the ball a little more than they wanted to. It was easy for us."

While Pace and his defensive teammates enjoyed a relatively stress-free day at work, the Chiefs did all they could to help the Jets. They were penalized 11 times for 128 yards, the third-highest penalty yardage total in the NFL this season and the most against a Jets opponent since the  Dolphins were flagged 10 times for 132 yards in the Jets' win at Miami in 1988.

Led by Pace's banner day, the Jets defensive front frustrated Palko and the Chiefs. Dixon enjoyed his best game of the season, tallying four tackles and splitting that sack with Pace. With veteran DT Mike DeVito sidelined for the second consecutive week with a knee injury, Dixon has seen increased playing time and is taking advantage of his opportunity.

"He might not be playing, but he's still in the game with us," said Dixon. "But we know how our group is. If one man goes down, we have to step up and not be the weakest link. That's what we do up front, and we can't wait until he gets back because we'll be even better."

In addition to Dixon, rookie DL Muhammad Wilkerson put up a season high with five tackles. The youthful line was anchored by veteran DT Sione Pouha, who is quietly putting together a Pro Bowl-caliber season. Pouha added to his résumé Sunday by recording his first sack of 2011.

"If he's not a Pro Bowler this year, I promise you I'm going to snap on somebody," joked Dixon. "He deserves to be there. That guy is a beast. He takes care of everything. I don't know what else you could ask from the guy."

Now at 8-5, the Jets are moving in the right direction at the right time. With only three games remaining on the schedule, the Green & White will continue to take their one-game-at-a-time approach. It has worked thus far, and as the old saying goes: "If it ain't broke, why fix it?"

"It's kind of falling into place," said Pace. "At this time of year, you never know what's going to happen. Everyone is fighting for their playoff livelihood. We can't really worry about anyone else. If we win, we're in. That's all we need to worry about."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Robert Saleh Welcomes Jets' Rookies to Their First Minicamp

QB Zach Wilson, Fellow 1st-Year Players Get Out on the Grass & Practice: 'That's the Fun Part of It, Right?'
news

Jets Rookie Minicamp Notebook | 'The Fun Part' Begins

Alijah Vera-Tucker, Elijah Moore, Michael Carter Have Established Early Connections with HC Robert Saleh and QB Zach Wilson
news

Jets Sign Sixth-Round Draft Pick Hamsah Nasirildeen

Former FSU Safety Will Line Up at Linebacker, Feels Jets Got a "First-Round Talent"
news

Cornerback Michael Carter II Signs with the Jets

Fifth-Round Pick Had 24 PBUs at Duke, Posted a 4.30 Time in the 40-Yard Dash
news

Jets Sign Sixth-Round Pick Jonathan Marshall 

Former Arkansas DT Considers Himself a Steal
news

Jets Sign Round 5 Pitt Cornerback Jason Pinnock

Played 4 Seasons for Panthers, Started Fulltime as Senior, Now Joins Green & White Competition at CB
news

Jets Sign Fifth-Round Pick Jamien Sherwood 

Former Auburn Player Signs Rookie Deal 
news

Jets Sign Sixth-Round Kentucky CB Brandin Echols

Started Final 2 Seasons for Wildcats, Had Strong Pro Day, Now Will Compete in Green & White Secondary
news

Jets Sign 12 Undrafted Free Agents 

Teammates of Former BYU QB Zach Wilson, Ole Miss WR Elijah Moore and USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker Join Green & White
news

Jets Release Six Players Including WR Josh Doctson, K Chase McLaughlin

Green & White Also Place Saquan Hampton on PUP List
news

Inside the Numbers: The Jets' 7 QB 'Aces,' All in Passing

From Namath to Wilson: How Rd. 1 Picks Threw in Their College Careers Before Joining the Green & White
news

Elijah Moore: When The Lights Come On, It's Time to Go

Jets Second-Round Draft Pick, a Dynamic Playmaker from Ole Miss, Is a Small Guy With Big-Play Ability
Advertising