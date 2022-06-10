OTA Notebook | Jets LB Coach Mike Rutenberg: C.J. Mosley 'Has an Amazing, Amazing Brain'

As Jets general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh made moves that stocked the Jets with new, quality players on the defensive and offensive lines, the defensive backfield and provided reinforcements surrounding second-year quarterback Zach Wilson at running back and wide receiver, only Marcell Harris was signed at linebacker. He joins only a handful of linebackers listed on the current team roster.

Harris (who has also excelled on special teams) played three years for San Francisco under Saleh, then the DC. The switch to linebacker came in 2021 under DeMeco Ryans when Harris was transformed him from strong safety to linebacker, a practice Saleh brought to the Jets when they drafted two safeties in 2021 -- Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen -- and instantly crowned them linebackers.

Speaking about Harris, linebackers coach Mike Rutenberg said: "I'm excited about him, obviously he's from San Francisco and has a similar system. He has experience with Coach Saleh, who was with him longer than I was in my one year there with him. I like what he brings to the table, energy, he plays the game the right way, he's a tough player with knowledge of the systems and that really, really helps. It's enjoyable to have him here."

For Rutenberg, 40, who joined the Jets in February of 2021, strengthening the defensive backfield (which added CB D.J. Reed and S Jordan Whitehead in free agency, and the No. 4 overall draft pick CB Sauce Gardner) also helps his linebacking corps.

"Any time you make investments in the back end it's a plus," he said. "We all work together. All the help in the back end helps the linebackers since we work together so much."

As things stand now, a few days before the start of the Jets' mandatory minicamp, Rutenberg knows he has a pair of studs to work with and build around. That short list includes the two LBs who led the defense in tackles last season: C.J. Mosley (168) and Quincy Williams (110).

"Quincy's superpower is his speed and strength," said Rutenberg, who was Jacksonville's assistant LB coach when the Jaguars drafted Williams in 2019. "And those superpowers are starting to show up. Coming out of college he showed more on the edge, he has the speed we're looking for. He's an ideal linebacker in our system. I love the eagerness and having him here for a full offseason, getting more reps in the system. He's more comfortable."

But it's the man in the middle -- Mosley -- who really got Rutenberg's juices flowing.