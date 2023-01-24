One Season Achilles After Injury, Jets DL Carl Lawson Regained His Edge

All things considered, Carl Lawson seems to think his return to action with the Jets this past season was worth the wait.

"Yeah, me personally, just being able to come back and play at a high level, compared to where I was last year at this time to this year, it's leaps and bounds," Lawson said. "I'm just looking forward to continue to grow upon that."

Lawson's not one to pat himself on the back. He deflected the first question from newyorkjets.com's Caroline Hendershot from himself to his unit but he had a similar take on what he was most proud of about his teammates on his side of the ball.

"Just how we grew as a defense," he said. "Last year we were, like, 32nd, and just to see where we are now is a testament to the work we put in. So I think that's the biggest part of what I liked about the season."

But while Jets fans are well aware of the D's top-five rankings in yards and points allowed, it's encouraging to take one more look at what Lawson accomplished flying mostly off the right edge beginning a little over one year after his injury in August 2021.

■ His seven sacks were his most in his last four seasons, or since he racked up 8.5 takedowns as a Bengals rookie in 2017.

■ His career-high 24.0 QB knockdowns were sixth among NFL defensive ends, according to statspass.com.

■ His 51 QB pressures, as measured by Next Gen Stats, were tied for 10th among D-linemen, and were actually two ahead of interior DL mate Quinnen Williams' 49 pressures.

■ His 24 QB hits, the pressbox stat that is slightly different than the knockdowns above, was tied for ninth among D-linemen.