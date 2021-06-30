OC Mike LaFleur on Zach Wilson: 'We've Thrown a Lot at Him'

Wilson was impressive during minicamp and the voluntary OTAs that preceded the mandatory period. He has adjusted well to both scripted and unscripted periods on the field -- albeit without pads, finding a quick connection to fellow rookie Elijah Moore, a promising receiver, veteran Braxton Berrios and free agents Keelan Cole and Corey Davis, and others.

"It's been a learning curve for him," LaFleur said. "We've thrown a lot at him. We had a plan, we go through an installation schedule; you get your two minute, you get your situational football. I thought these last two weeks have been awesome for him. We've done so many 'call it' periods where you know he doesn't have the script and he just has to hear me through the walkie-talkie and make sure not only is he calling it correctly, but getting everyone else aligned as part of the quarterback's job.

"And when you're basically in your third week of just calling plays within this offense and an 11-on-11 situation, I thought he did a really good job with that. He put so much time into it. You know, it's funny because you get asked the question, 'How is his day to day?' Well, we look at it kind of like play to play. I don't even know how his days go half the time, I'm just like 'How was he on that play?' Because each play is its own story. And just because it's one concept, he might have that concept three times in a day against the same coverage, but because it's different guys in different alignments it's a whole different world to him and to see it all in that space and stuff, so it's cool because he recognizes all that, he learns, and he's eager."

Wilson knows he's being confronted by a stiff learning curve. He, head coach Robert Saleh and LaFleur all have mentioned that Wilson played in a similar offensive scheme in college at BYU. That familiarity gives Wilson a sense of comfort, but even a film junkie will face challenges.