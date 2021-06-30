OC Mike LaFleur on Zach Wilson: 'We've Thrown a Lot at Him'

Jets Rookie QB Impresses With Smarts and Dedication On and Off the Field

Jun 30, 2021 at 01:00 PM
bell headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

jb-wilson-lafleur-E_SA102333

When it comes to recognizing an excellent student, the Jets coaching staff and particularly offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur think they might have a good one on their hands in rookie quarterback Zach Wilson.

"Sometimes coaches talk to these players and [they think], 'Coach said it, I'm going to do it.' He's thinking about it," LaFleur said this spring, referring to Wilson. "He's not just thinking about it when he's in the building, he's thinking about it when he's back at the [hotel], just sitting away from the facility, he's trying to process all this kind of stuff and it's pretty cool to watch."

In a literal sense, LaFleur said that he can see and feel the wheels turning inside Wilson's nimble mind, a QB brain that is ravenous when it comes to consuming schemes, film analysis and anything having to do with the game.

"I've always looked at film like my time away from football, honestly," Wilson said as the Jets were wrapping up their mandatory minicamp at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. "I feel like that's when you can rest your legs a little bit and hang out. I'm not saying I work extremely hard, there's always someone working harder than you. I don't love feeling unprepared, I don't love feeling like I'm not ready for something. I love that, always having something new feeling every day in practice. You don't know what defense they're going to throw at you and there's always something new to prepare for and get better at. I'm just going to make sure I'm doing everything I can to be ready once training camp comes around."

Wilson was impressive during minicamp and the voluntary OTAs that preceded the mandatory period. He has adjusted well to both scripted and unscripted periods on the field -- albeit without pads, finding a quick connection to fellow rookie Elijah Moore, a promising receiver, veteran Braxton Berrios and free agents Keelan Cole and Corey Davis, and others.

"It's been a learning curve for him," LaFleur said. "We've thrown a lot at him. We had a plan, we go through an installation schedule; you get your two minute, you get your situational football. I thought these last two weeks have been awesome for him. We've done so many 'call it' periods where you know he doesn't have the script and he just has to hear me through the walkie-talkie and make sure not only is he calling it correctly, but getting everyone else aligned as part of the quarterback's job.

"And when you're basically in your third week of just calling plays within this offense and an 11-on-11 situation, I thought he did a really good job with that. He put so much time into it. You know, it's funny because you get asked the question, 'How is his day to day?' Well, we look at it kind of like play to play. I don't even know how his days go half the time, I'm just like 'How was he on that play?' Because each play is its own story. And just because it's one concept, he might have that concept three times in a day against the same coverage, but because it's different guys in different alignments it's a whole different world to him and to see it all in that space and stuff, so it's cool because he recognizes all that, he learns, and he's eager."

Wilson knows he's being confronted by a stiff learning curve. He, head coach Robert Saleh and LaFleur all have mentioned that Wilson played in a similar offensive scheme in college at BYU. That familiarity gives Wilson a sense of comfort, but even a film junkie will face challenges.

"I feel I can improve every single day, I feel like I'm learning something every single day," Wilson said. "Even on the good days, it's still frustrating, and it's just because it's like a foreign language, every single day it's the same plays but you're getting different reps, different looks at it, different defensive coverages, whatever it is."

Photos | Best Images of the Jets Quarterbacks

See the Jets QBs Leading Up to the 2021 Season

Mike White & Zach Wilson
1 / 41

Mike White & Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson
2 / 41

Zach Wilson

James Morgan
3 / 41

James Morgan

Mike White
4 / 41

Mike White

Zach Wilson
5 / 41

Zach Wilson

James Morgan
6 / 41

James Morgan

E_SNY_3017 2
7 / 41
Zach Wilson
8 / 41

Zach Wilson

James Morgan
9 / 41

James Morgan

Zach Wilson
10 / 41

Zach Wilson

James Morgan
11 / 41

James Morgan

Mike White
12 / 41

Mike White

James Morgan
13 / 41

James Morgan

Zach Wilson & OC Mike LaFleur
14 / 41

Zach Wilson & OC Mike LaFleur

James Morgan
15 / 41

James Morgan

Zach Wilson
16 / 41

Zach Wilson

Mike White
17 / 41

Mike White

James Morgan
18 / 41

James Morgan

James Morgan
19 / 41

James Morgan

Mike White
20 / 41

Mike White

Zach Wilson
21 / 41

Zach Wilson

Mike White
22 / 41

Mike White

James Morgan
23 / 41

James Morgan

Zach Wilson
24 / 41

Zach Wilson

Mike White
25 / 41

Mike White

James Morgan, Mike White & Zach Wilson
26 / 41

James Morgan, Mike White & Zach Wilson

E_SZ2_1688
27 / 41
Mike White
28 / 41

Mike White

James Morgan
29 / 41

James Morgan

Mike White
30 / 41

Mike White

Zach Wilson
31 / 41

Zach Wilson

Mike White
32 / 41

Mike White

Zach Wilson
33 / 41

Zach Wilson

Zach Wilson
34 / 41

Zach Wilson

Mike White
35 / 41

Mike White

James Morgan
36 / 41

James Morgan

Zach Wilson
37 / 41

Zach Wilson

James Morgan
38 / 41

James Morgan

Mike White
39 / 41

Mike White

Zach Wilson
40 / 41

Zach Wilson

Mike White, Zach Wilson & James Morgan
41 / 41

Mike White, Zach Wilson & James Morgan

Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Between now and the start of training camp, Wilson said that he hopes to convene informal practice sessions with Jets receivers. For LaFleur, Wilson's dedication and thirst for knowledge has been an eyeopener.

"He certainly does not need a pep talk," LaFleur said. "He is so internally motivated to obviously be the best and all that, whatever, but to learn, and that's what's unique. He understands that this whole thing, as I said -- it's kind of cliché -- but each play is its own story and you just hope you can retain as much as you can. These guys are gone for 40 days and it'll be crucial for them, not to just check-out completely, particularly, in the first year, and go back and revisit these practices on their iPads and stuff like that, trying to relive that moment."

The next challenge for Wilson and the Jets will come next month when training camp is scheduled to convene in late July.

Related Content

news

Jets Nominated for 11 New York Emmy Awards

Winners of the 64th New York Emmy Awards Will Be Announced in the Fall
news

Jets CB Bless Austin Got a 'Tremendous Benefit' From OTAs, Minicamp

Veteran Corner Likes Robert Saleh's, Jeff Ulbrich's Defense
news

PFF Names Jets Third Most-Improved Team in NFL 

Joe Douglas Added 22 Players in Free Agency and the NFL Draft Including Zach Wilson, Corey Davis and Carl Lawson
news

Jets' Javelin Guidry: 'Every Day Is an Interview'

Elevated Competition in the Revamped Cornerbacks Room 
news

Jets vs. Broncos 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Travel to Denver Sept. 26; Take On Von Miller, Bradley Chubb, Jerry Jeudy
news

Jets WR Denzel Mims Inspiring a Lot of Nicknames These Days

OC Mike LaFleur Draws Parallels Between His Young Wideout & Some More Veteran Athletes in the NY Market
news

Anthony Muñoz on Alijah Vera-Tucker: 'Going to Be a Great, Great Player'

Former USC and Bengals Star is Bullish on Jets' Second First-Round Draft Pick
news

Jets vs. Bengals 2021 Preview | Players to Watch, Newcomers & Matchup Information

The Green & White Will Host Cincinnati Oct. 31; Take On Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, Joe Mixon
news

2021 Jets Flight Crew Roster Announced

Jets Flight Crew Will Be Returning for a 15th Season in 2021
news

How Many Points Per Game Will the Jets Average in 2021? 

OC Mike LaFleur, QB Zach Wilson, WR Corey Davis Among Others All Newcomers in 2021
news

Jets OT George Fant: 'This System Is Built for Me'

Veteran Tackle Believes He'll Benefit in Outside-Zone System Because of Basketball Background
Advertising