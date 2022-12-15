OC Mike LaFleur on WR Elijah Moore: 'He's in a Great Place'

Moore has played with three quarterbacks (as has the entire offense), beginning with Joe Flacco, then on to Zach Wilson and most recently Mike White. He went through a frustrating period (making zero receptions over two games, at Green Bay and vs. New England) that resulted in Moore being sent home from practice and being benched for the Jets' victory over Buffalo on Nov. 6.

The speedy No. 8 out of Ole Miss had his most productive game of the season last Sunday at Buffalo, with 10 targets and 6 catches for 60 yards -- which included a long-gainer of 24 yards.

"He is playing with almost like a free release of just: 'Screw it, I'm going to play, I'm going to have fun, I'm going to cheer my team on, I'm going to be who I am,' " head coach Robert Saleh said earlier this week. "He is basically the person who we drafted [in the second round] in terms of just that mindset and dominating the things he's got control over. Because of it, he's just been progressively getting faster and faster, and more precise in his route running.

"He's hitting his fastest GPS numbers that he's hit since August. He's been unbelievable with the way he's attacking every day. It almost feels like he's just let go … and just playing football. It's almost as if the result doesn't matter. Obviously, it still does for him."