OC Mike LaFleur Is Teaching Advanced Level Courses at Jets Training Camp

The Jets will rely on their beefed-up offensive line to set the tone. They'll have a lot of experience from left to center in tackle George Fant, G Laken Tomlinson and Connor McGovern plus the Jets like the upside of the young pairing of Alijah-Vera Tucker and Mekhi Becton at RG and RT.

"Up front, those guys have played a lot of football," LaFleur said. "I know Mekhi is still semi-young especially because he didn't play last year and AVT, but the other guys have played a lot of football. We're going to lean on them heavily and I expect them to do really, really good things."

Last season, then rookie Michael Carter paced the Jets with 639 yards and added 36 receptions out of the backfield. In addition to working in a group that will include impressive rookie Breece Hall, Carter will be counted on for his leadership.

"We're lucky to have him here," LaFleur said of Carter. "Like I said about the offensive line from a physicality standpoint and being out on the field, we're going to lead them. We're going to lean on Michael Carter to be a leader for us in all facts – not just for the running backs but every group. He's earned that right, the way he shows up every single day, the way he works, his attitude. I love that kid."

The Jets have a lot of skilled playmakers around Wilson. Moore, who led the team with 538 yards receiving last season and had 5 TDs in just 11 games, will benefit from familiarity in the system as he targets consistency.

"The expectation is for him to dominate every single time he's running a route and I know he has that mindset when he goes out there and he knows what he's doing like he does," LaFleur said. "I think good things are going to happen for him."

The Jets, who revamped their TE room this offseason, used their second of three first-round selections (No. 10 overall) on WR Garrett Wilson. After accounting for 23 TDs in 34 college games at Ohio State, Wilson has displayed big-time skills this summer. He's explosive and the former high school basketball standout can go up and get it.