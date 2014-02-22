#NYJets Tweets of the Week

Feb 22, 2014 at 01:30 AM

Although the NFL Scouting Combine workouts didn't begin until this morning, head coach Rex Ryan and general manager John Idzik have been busy in Indy for the past few days. Now entering Year 2 with the Green & White, "we just feel like we're much more ahead of the game," Idzik said, "just because of familiarity with each other and what we want to accomplish."

"We take a lot of positives from our 2013 experience," he added, "but we realize that's in the rearview mirror. Now we've got to build on that, and that's the attitude we're taking. We're tracking OK, but we've got to continue to press forward."

Couldn't make it out to Sochi. Had to settle for the next best thing. #Nagano98 #N64 #TeamUSA #breakingrecords pic.twitter.com/ijogbzxDfM — Zach Sudfeld (@zachsudfeld) February 15, 2014

From one #74 to another #74 congrats to #Oshie and the rest of the #USA team! #USA #USA #USA — Nick Mangold (@nickmangold) February 16, 2014

Had a great time and learned so much this weekend at the #NCAANFLSummit! Thank you @NFLPlayerEngage for putting this together! — Darrin Walls (@DWalls2ND) February 16, 2014

Didn't think I was a meathead until I did the dishes tonight... pic.twitter.com/azrjtUJPnS — Tim Függer (@TFugger58) February 18, 2014

Blessed to be able to travel the world. There was a time when my family didn't have a car to travel to the store. pic.twitter.com/ePCqBARRm4 — Jeff Cumberland (@Cumberland87) February 20, 2014

