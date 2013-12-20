#NYJets Tweets of the Week

Dec 20, 2013 at 12:00 AM

It's been a rough week for the New York Jets. Despite a valient effort, we lost a crucial game at Carolina 30-20 on Sunday afternoon that all but sealed our fate on the wrong side of the postseason fence.

Our only chance of staying alive for at least another week was if the Detroit Lions could take care of business at home vs. the Baltimore Ravens, but as we all know by now, that didn't happen.

"I felt like I got kicked in the head," Rex Ryan said of seeing Ravens K Justin Tucker knock a 61-yard field goal through the uprights and subsequently knock the Jets out of playoff contention on Monday night. "I know, look, it was going to be a stretch, but you're hanging on hope."

This one hurts. Competed with one of the top NFC teams but have to do better. Ill trade all individual stats for a W. #jetlifetothenextlife — Jeff Cumberland (@Cumberland87) December 16, 2013

Big ups to @floridastate Heisman winner @Jaboowins #GoNoles — ANTONIO CROMARTIE (@CRO31) December 16, 2013

.@Nickfolk2 admiring helmets from our two favorite teams in my office at holiday party. Go Wildcats! pic.twitter.com/H5Mnf5pXmE — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) December 17, 2013

I appreciate all my fans that stuck with me through position change broken ankle and all God is Good and the best is yet to come... #Thanks — Quinton Coples (@QueCeasar) December 17, 2013

It's real simple @ChipotleTweets, get queso and delivery and you'll become trillionaires over night! — Nick Bellore (@NBELLORE54) December 17, 2013

The @JetsFlightCrew lights the Empire State Building with former alum @waynechrebet #ThrowbackThursday. pic.twitter.com/R1Jib7uiPb — Jets Flight Crew (@JetsFlightCrew) December 19, 2013

