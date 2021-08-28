Now It Gets Real for HC Robert Saleh and the Jets

With all those players getting a rest, the objective, Saleh said, was to give the team's rookies an opportunity to stretch their legs, get some reps and put more plays on tape. The Jets and the 31 other NFL teams must reduce their rosters to 53 by late Tuesday, plus a 16-man reserve squad. Saleh knows there are decisions to be made. The bubble players know there are decisions to be made.

"Obviously [general manager] Joe [Douglas] and I are going to talk personnel and we're going to get input from all of the coaches," Saleh said. "From there, we're making some really tough decisions. This is the part of camp that's always the worst, when you have to face a lot of men and give them either good news or bad news."

With Wilson watching from the sideline with White, who is injured, as offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur again called plays from the field, Saleh gave the first half to veteran Josh Johnson and the second half to second-year man James Morgan. They each put in strong performances. Johnson was 7 of 8 for 73 yards, 1 TD pass and a 144.3 rating. Morgan hit on 13 of 23 for 158 yards, 2 TDs and an 88.7 rating. But he also led the Jets to three second-half scores and launched a desperation 49-yard scoring pass to TE Kenny Yeboah as time ran out, and the Jets added a two-point conversion to end the game in a tie, 31-31.