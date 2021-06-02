Notebook | Zach Wilson Likes the Jets' Complementary Offensive Approach 

An injection of young talent in the draft and smart free-agent moves engineered by General Manager Joe Douglas has brought cautious optimism around the Jets.

Much could hinge, however, on the quick growth of the No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson and how he eases into the offense of coordinator Mike LaFleur. In many ways, the outside zone runs, play-action and throws with the quarterback on the move play into Wilson's wheelhouse.

"I don't know if there's much I don't like," Wilson said. "We got some amazing coaches that put us in some great situations, some very intelligent guys and so many details. The biggest thing I like about the offense is one play complements another and then another and another. It keeps the defense on its toes.

"They're always thinking something looks the same and all of a sudden we throw something else at them. It's the ability to be confusing for a defense and to do a lot of things."

Wilson, 21, looked good last week in a workout attended by the media, completing a high percentage of his passes with good velocity and several touch passes. But without players wearing pads and without raging defensive linemen coming at him.

He said he's ready to handle whatever his coaches, and the opposition, throw his way.