Notebook |The Early View From the Jets Coaches' Room

The NFL offseason is history. The Jets have powered through voluntary OTAs and mandatory minicamp at 1 Jets Drive. And while the players, technically, are on sabbatical until the start of training camp in late July, many will take off a few days then return to the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center to continue preparation for the Week 1 opener against Baltimore.

Last week, the players and coaches talked about their hopes and expectations with a focus on some of the usual high-profile players: QB Zach Wilson, LB C.J. Mosley, CB Sauce Gardner, RB Michael Carter among them. That said, three of Robert Saleh's assistant coaches flipped the focus to a couple of guys who could have an impact on the 2022 season and beyond.

Breece Hall 'Sneaks Up on Defenders'Mike LaFleur's offense in Year 2 is going to look significantly different than the offense the Jets put on the field last season. The first pieces came with the signing in free agency of guard Laken Tomlinson, and tight ends C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin. The 2022 NFL Draft gifted LaFleur WR Garrett Wilson in the first round and later TE Jeremy Ruckert and OL Max Mitchell.

And no, we did not forget the Green & White's sole selection in the second round -- the quick and bruising Iowa State running back Breece Hall.

After voluntary OTAs and last week's mandatory minicamp, Hall put on display his prodigious talents and LaFleur is champing at the bit to see his rookie team with second-year RB Michael Carter in the backfield with QB Zach Wilson.

"He's a talented football player," LaFleur said of Hall. "That's what excited me about him. It stood out right when you watched him. Again, I think I've said that I don't know much about the draft guys until we dive into the draft. I don't get to watch a lot of college football or anything like that. So, I didn't know much about any of the guys, but when you popped him on you saw that he was a special talent.

"He's a fluid mover. He sneaks up on defenders more than I guess you could say watching on tape. When you're there in person, it's just a different movement style that guys aren't as used to, I guess you could say. He's done a great job since he's been here. He's on top of it. I know [running back coach] Taylor Embree is doing a great job with him, just pushing him on what being a running back in this league is like."

Hall was a consensus first-team All-America and Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year in 2020 and 2021. He rushed for 3,044 yards and 41 TDs and also had 59 receptions, for 482 yards and 5 TDs. He owns 11 school records and set an FBS record with a rushing TD in 24 consecutive games. Hall (5-11, 217) posted a 4.39 time in the 40-yard dash and 40-inch vertical jump at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis.