Notebook | Schedule Gives Jets a Chance to 'Gain Ground'

The Jets can quickly gain ground -- and wins -- with a schedule that includes at least a half-dozen other rebuilding teams, according to Brian Baldinger of the NFL Network.

"Atlanta is one of those teams, like Carolina and Denver, a firm rebuild; like the Jets," he said on The Official Jets Podcast with Eric Allen and Ethan Greenberg of nyjets.com. "Who will get the rebuild started quicker? Atlanta, the Jets, a lot of these teams on the [Jets'] schedule are in the first or second year of their rebuilds. That's where the Jets can gain ground if they put this thing together quickly and come together as a team. They can gain ground on these teams."

In terms of rebuilds, you could also add Philadelphia, Houston, Jacksonville and Cincinnati to that list -- all of which had losing records last season.

The Jets knew their opponents minutes after the completion of the 2020 season and last week the NFL filled in the blanks of the 2021 schedule with dates, times and locations in the league's first 17-game schedule. This year the Jets are tied for 19th in strength of schedule; last year they had the second-toughest schedule. In addition to the six games against AFC East foes, the Jets have tantalizing matchups against the Jaguars, and the Carolina Panthers and former Jets QB Sam Darnold.

"All opening games need storylines, threads to get people excited," Baldinger said. "Sam's a guy Jets fans know. He'll probably be the starter and he wants to show the Jets they made a mistake when they didn't keep him. That will be the perception -- show those guys they made a mistake. OK?"

And while the focus of game usually falls on the play of the quarterback, the coming NFL season offers a unique look at the old (Tampa Bay's Tom Brady) and the new (Jacksonville's Trevor Lawrence (the No. 1 overall draft pick), Mac Jones (New England) and Joe Burrow (Cincinnati), last year's No. 1 overall pick. And the Jets' Zach Wilson, the No. 2 draft pick.