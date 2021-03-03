Notebook | S Marcus Maye Is Jets' Top-Rated Free Agent, According to ProFootballTalk

CB Brian Poole and WR Breshad Perriman Among Top 100 on FA List; ESPN’s Barnwell Talks Benefits of Trading Down in NFL Draft

Mar 03, 2021 at 08:30 AM
Jack Bell

Three Jets players are among the Top 100 free agents in the NFL, according to ProFootballTalk.

Checking in at No. 28 was safety Marcus Maye, cornerback Brian Poole was No. 58 and wide receiver Breshad Perriman was listed at No. 80.

According to the league, teams are permitted to negotiate with the agents of prospective unrestricted free agents during a two-day period beginning Monday, March 15 at noon (Eastern) and ending at 4 p.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday, March 17. Unrestricted free agents are not allowed to visit teams or have contact with team employees, except those from their current clubs. The NFL's 2021 league year begins at 4 p.m. (Eastern) on March 17, which is when teams can sign players and when trades can be negotiated or become official (e.g., Lions-Rams trade agreement from Jan. 31).

Maye, a team captain, stepped into the spotlight at safety after the trade of Jamal Adams to Seattle. He started and played in all 16 games in the 2020 season. He led the Green & White with 1,137 snaps and set career highs in tackles (88), TFLs (4), sacks (2), pass defenses (11), forced fumbles (2) and fumble recoveries (1). His 2 INTs tied a career high.

Speaking to the media a few days after the end of the season, GM Joe Douglas singled out Maye in his comments.

"Bringing Marcus back is going to be one of the priorities of our offseason," Douglas said.

A knee injury limited Poole to only nine games last season playing the slot position. Still at 5-10, 213, he is among the upper echelon of free-agent cornerbacks. He had 2 INTs, 7 PDs and made 34 solo tackles.

Perriman grabbed a serviceable 30 passes in 12 games after being signed by the Jets as a free agent following a year in Tampa Bay. He caught 3 TD passes and gave the Green & White some speed on the outside. Perriman has been with four teams in his six-year career.

The top five free agents league wide, as of March 1 according to PFT, are: QB Dak Prescott (Dallas), WR Allen Robinson (Chicago), DL Leonard Williams (Giants), safety Justin Simmons (Denver), and DL Shaq Barrett (Tampa Bay).

NFL Draft: Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50
It seems that each new day brings a new mock draft entry from some corner of the Internet.

Former scout Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network has taken a different tack, and while he has also cobbled together a mock draft or two, this list is a laser-focus on his top 50 (draft eligible) players. And what might surprise some readers is that his six top players are all juniors.

His half-dozen are: QB Trevor Lawrence (Clemson), WR Ja'Marr Chase (LSU), TE Kyle Pitts (Florida), QB Zach Wilson (BYU), CB Caleb Farley (Virginia Tech), and WR Jaylen Waddle (Alabama).

Jeremiah lists two sophomores among the 20 best: QB Trey Lance (North Dakota State) and edge rusher Gregory Rousseau (Miami).

Amassing Draft Capital
The coronavirus pandemic has scrambled the way most NFL teams have done, and will do business for the foreseeable future -- none more extreme than each team's approach to April's NFL Draft in Cleveland.

ESPN.com writer Bill Barnwell asserts in a recent article that this year's draft is even more of a crapshoot than it has ever been. He argues that the truncated college football season has turned player evaluations on their heads and NFL teams should seek quantity.

"How can a team be greedy in this draft?" Barnwell writes. "The easiest way is to amass more 2021 picks. Teams are generally smart to trade down in the draft, but this is a year in which they should be more aggressive in trying to trade down than ever.

"If a team is less confident that any one pick is likely to deliver a starting-caliber talent, the best chance of finding a starter is to amass multiple selections. Given the uncertainty with each individual pick, having more selections also gives teams a better chance of coming away with multiple starters than those same picks would in a typical season."

He was not, specifically, focusing on the Jets ... but with the No. 2 and the No. 23 selections in the first round, and nine total picks, the Jets could be in position to trade down from multiple spots and amass even more draft capital.

