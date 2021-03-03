Notebook | S Marcus Maye Is Jets' Top-Rated Free Agent, According to ProFootballTalk

Three Jets players are among the Top 100 free agents in the NFL, according to ProFootballTalk.

Checking in at No. 28 was safety Marcus Maye, cornerback Brian Poole was No. 58 and wide receiver Breshad Perriman was listed at No. 80.

According to the league, teams are permitted to negotiate with the agents of prospective unrestricted free agents during a two-day period beginning Monday, March 15 at noon (Eastern) and ending at 4 p.m. (Eastern) on Wednesday, March 17. Unrestricted free agents are not allowed to visit teams or have contact with team employees, except those from their current clubs. The NFL's 2021 league year begins at 4 p.m. (Eastern) on March 17, which is when teams can sign players and when trades can be negotiated or become official (e.g., Lions-Rams trade agreement from Jan. 31).

Maye, a team captain, stepped into the spotlight at safety after the trade of Jamal Adams to Seattle. He started and played in all 16 games in the 2020 season. He led the Green & White with 1,137 snaps and set career highs in tackles (88), TFLs (4), sacks (2), pass defenses (11), forced fumbles (2) and fumble recoveries (1). His 2 INTs tied a career high.

Speaking to the media a few days after the end of the season, GM Joe Douglas singled out Maye in his comments.

"Bringing Marcus back is going to be one of the priorities of our offseason," Douglas said.

A knee injury limited Poole to only nine games last season playing the slot position. Still at 5-10, 213, he is among the upper echelon of free-agent cornerbacks. He had 2 INTs, 7 PDs and made 34 solo tackles.

Perriman grabbed a serviceable 30 passes in 12 games after being signed by the Jets as a free agent following a year in Tampa Bay. He caught 3 TD passes and gave the Green & White some speed on the outside. Perriman has been with four teams in his six-year career.