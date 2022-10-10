Notebook | Robert Saleh and Jets Hope to Continue Their Leap at Lambeau on Sunday

All-World AVT

Alijah Vera-Tucker has quickly gained legendary status among his teammates, and justifiably so. On Sunday, the second-year offensive lineman from USC played his fourth different position -- right tackle. The joke around MetLife Stadium and on Monday at 1 Jets Drive was that the only positions left for AVT to boss are quarterback and center.

"First and foremost, he's a selfless warrior," Saleh said. "I mean, the guy does whatever you ask of him. There's also this confidence in him that we have. Whatever we ask him to do, he's going to be unbelievable at it. What he's done is not easy as any old lineman can tell you.

"He's played four different positions already. Three in the last three weeks. And he's been lights out with all of it. But it's just a testament to who he is and the type of person that we've been bringing into this locker room with regards to the selflessness, the sacrifice for their teammates."

McGovern, who has been in the league since 2016, said that Vera-Tucker has Hall of Fame potential. Bear in mind that AVT, in his 22 games in the NFL has not missed a single snap on offense.

"He is the epitome of a great offensive lineman," McGovern said. "And then, I wish I could describe how hard it is what he's done the past couple of weeks. Unless you've played the position, it's hard to understand. But to go from guard to tackle is incredibly difficult. It's not a completely different game, but it's a different game. And then to have to flip sides, all the plays are backward in your head now. And it's absolutely incredible to see him do that, be so selfless to go out and do that. But then not only to go out and just play it, but play at an extremely high level at both tackles ... and guard it's incredible.