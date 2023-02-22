Notebook | PFF Analysts Handicap Jets' Search for Veteran QB

When the Jets' offseason began last month, HC Robert Saleh declared that the team would pursue a veteran quarterback.

According to media reports, Derek Carr, who was released last week by Las Vegas, met with the Jets' braintrust at 1 Jets Drive last weekend. The recent hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as the team's new offensive coordinator turned up the volume to 11 because he worked with Aaron Rodgers in Green Bay.

Among the media commentariat during the week leading up to the Super Bowl, two analysts with Pro Football Focus zeroed in on the players they believe could be a good fit for the Green & White.

Steve Palazzolo, Senior NFL Analyst

Who makes sense?

"Well Aaron Rodgers seems like the most obvious one right there with Nathaniel Hackett and everything," Palazzolo said. "But it's an interesting one because I do think there's several upgrades out there.

"Derek Carr is an upgrade. There are rumors out here on media row that perhaps Aaron Rodgers wants to become a Tennessee Titan or could end up as a Tennessee Titan, and that opens up a Ryan Tannehill. I mean, all those guys are upgrades.

"I believe as much as Mike White was impressive in his limited time, you're not going to build around Mike White."

White will become an unrestricted free agent on March 15 (one of 20 Jets players). During his career with the Jets, White has a 2-5 record as a starter, but this past season he earned the respect of his teammates by playing with five broken ribs. The Jets still have Zach Wilson under contract and recently signed Chris Streveler to a reserve/futures contract.

"I think Ryan Tannehill (who is under contract in Tennessee) and Derek Carr are both upgrades," Palazzolo said. "Jimmy Garoppolo is an upgrade. The fascinating thing around the NFL now though is there are teams moving on from those quarterbacks and then there's teams like the Jets who were saying we don't have one, let's go right get that next guy because he's going to improve us.