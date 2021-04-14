Notebook | No Surprise, Jets Scouts Are Excited About the Draft

The draft is the lifeblood of NFL teams. And for the Jets, a team with 5 of the first 87 selections -- a scout's dream -- later this month in Cleveland, a transfusion of new talent and spirit could be transformative. How we got to this point this year, however, has been unlike any that preceded it.

Sure, the 2020 draft was conducted from the basement of Commissioner Roger Goodell's home. That was weird, no doubt, but for Jets college scouts, who usually spend more than 200 days a year on the road, the coronavirus pandemic has made their job more like working at a radio station than beating the bushes for talented football players.

"I normally see 10 games in a normal year," Jets scout Jay Mandolesi told Eric Allen and Ethan Greenberg on the Jets Draft Podcast. "This year one of the benefits has been being able to be a dad a little more. I can take my kids to school, which I'm usually not able to do. At same time I have a job to do. It's like a radio station, when doors shut I'm on the air. At the end of day I still have a job to get done."

Mandolesi and his scouting colleague Dom Green said that the altered landscape has changed the equation when it comes to evaluating players and interacting with them and others.

"There's only one shot for these kids to perform on Pro Days," Green said. "In the past, the kids had the Combine, all-star game opportunities. This year, for a lot of these guys, it was all boiling down to one day."

With a new coaching staff coming on board throughout January, Mandolesi, Green and the rest of the Jets' scouting crew have had to adjust their approach.

"The coaches did a tremendous job of letting us know what they like," Mandolesi said. "We have a better feel for what fits in to their systems, and now we go back to find the type of player our coaches want. They showed us the traits they really like. They've been really active in letting us know their standards."

Green added: From the new staff we "have a clear, concise vision of who they want to build with on both sides of ball. Our job is to find out what players can do and what they can't do."

With the Jets' mouth-watering draft capital, this year and in 2022, both scouts are pumped to see the picks have a huge impact on the Jets' future.