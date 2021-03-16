Notebook | NFL Pro Days Heat Up as Free Agency Grabs the Headlines

RB Travis Etienne and WR Amari Rodgers/Clemson

QB Trevor Lawrence, who is expected to be the No. 1 overall draft pick, had his own Pro Day last month. But Clemson is more than one player and Travis Etienne and Amari Rodgers each made a case in the draft at the Tigers' Pro Day on March 11.

Etienne (5-10, 215) stayed at Clemson for his senior season and was tabbed as the No. 23 pick, going to the Jets, in Bucky Brooks' mock draft (ranked behind Alabama's Najee Harris) and he's No. 18 on Daniel Jeremiah's list of the Top 50 players in the draft. This past season Etienne broke C.J. Spiller's school rushing record with 6,107 yards.

"I never take anything for granted, you're not entitled to anything and my work ethic is going to last a lifetime," Etienne said. "I'm one of the best field guys in the draft, I can do it all. Being in the game I possess a lot of things, God given. I'm able to be out there three downs, play special teams, able to impact a team each and every down makes me different and worthy of the first round."

Rodgers (5-9, 211) could drop to the second round in a draft replete with promising wide receivers. He was named a first team ACC selection after starting 12 games and leading the team with 77 receptions for 1,020 yards and 7 TDs (tied for the team lead).

Coming out of Knoxville (TN) Catholic High School, Rodgers, who has 4.4 speed, received scholarship offers from Alabama, Florida State, LSU, Tennessee, and USC. He originally committed to USC, saying he was eager to play with QB Sam Darnold, but changed his mind when Clemson came calling. Rodgers said he was a running back in high school up until his junior year and that one NFL scout asked him to take reps catching passes out of the backfield during Pro Day.