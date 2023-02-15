Notebook | NFL Network's Rich Eisen Handicaps Jets' Pursuit of a Veteran QB

Along Radio Row at the Super Bowl in Arizona last week there was a big game to discuss, but a good deal of the chatter and much of the buzz was focused on the Jets' determination to acquire a veteran quarterback.

Rich Eisen of NFL Network is well aware of who the usual suspects are, but offered a spin in contradiction to much of the conventional wisdom coming from the media and elsewhere.

"I don't know," Eisen said. "I mean, one that to me does make sense for the organization more than anything else would be [Jimmy] Garoppolo. If they do want to run an offense, obviously, Mike [LaFleur] is no longer there. But if they want to run an offense similar to that, get a guy who's done it, get a guy who's done it in the NFC [with San Francisco] and the AFC East [with New England], who's done it and go to battle with him. He strikes me as somebody who could do it.

"His problem is his durability -- just can't play a full season. You know, would Derek Carr work in New York? I don't know. I don't think Aaron Rodgers would want to follow the path of [Brett] Farve I don't know if he'd want to go to New York. I don't know if that is something that he would want to endeavor. I just don't know if it's a good fit for him, quite frankly. Oh, who? I think of all of them. Garoppolo might be the best."

Whoever is the quarterback for the Jets in Week 1 in September, he will be working with the team's new offensive coordinator in Nathaniel Hackett.