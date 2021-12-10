Notebook | Jets WR Elijah Moore Questionable, RB Tevin Coleman Among Players Out Sunday vs. Saints

The Jets will be without CB Michael Carter II (concussion), RB Tevin Coleman (concussion) and TE Trevon Wesco (ankle) Sunday against the Saints, and both WR Elijah Moore (quad) and RG Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (ankle) are questionable.

"We're going to give him a run today, give him a run tomorrow," HC Robert Saleh said of Moore. "Continue to see how he's developing. LDT, same thing."

He added on Moore: "It's just trying to make sure he's good with his quad, putting him through a good workout to see where he's at."

Without Coleman in the lineup, who had been the lead horse in the offensive backfield the last two games without rookie RB Michael Carter, Ty Johnson, Austin Walter and La'Mical Perine are next in line to take reps.

"The silver lining in this case is that we're getting the opportunity to see a lot of different players," Saleh said. "It's the same thing I mentioned earlier this week. The clouds are clearing with regards to the exact direction that the organization needs to go in the offseason to get itself in a position to be in contention year in and year out. These next five weeks are really to solidify all that in terms of the players that are here and we're developing, the veterans that are establishing leadership and that combination of everybody -- scheme, coaches. It's all coming together and the more people who get opportunities to put stuff on tape, the better."

Even though Carter II, a 10-game starter, is out, the defense could get another starter back in the mix with Brandin Echols, who was designated to return to practice earlier this week. He missed three games with a quad injury and the organization will make a decision whether to activate Echols off injured reserve later today. Regardless if the rookie sixth-round pick plays, Javelin Guidry is likely in line start at nickel in place of Carter II.