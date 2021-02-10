Notebook | Jets Will Love Playing for Robert Saleh Says ESPN's Adam Schefter

The Jets' hiring of Robert Saleh last month has garnered near-universal praise, including from trusted observers like Adam Schefter, a Senior NFL Insider at ESPN, and Saleh's former players like Richard Sherman.

"An impressive guy," Schefter told Eric Allen of nyjets.com about the 49ers' former defensive coordinator. "I love the guy. Very, very impressive. There are certain people who get it. And he gets it. He's on it. His players love him and I think the Jets' players will love playing for him."

Schefter added: "When I see Richard Sherman's posts about Robert Saleh it speaks volume. He [Sherman] has been around so many great coaches, he's been around the game so long, he knows the personalities and knows what it takes to win in this league. He's endorsing Robert Saleh and saying the things he says about him. To me that's meaningful."

The Jets landed Saleh amid a feeding frenzy centered on the native of Dearborn, Mich., who last season deftly adjusted after the defense in San Francisco sustained a series of injuries to key players like Nick Bosa, Sherman, Dee Ford and others.

"He wanted a head-coaching job," Schefter said. "He was talking to other teams. But in a game of musical chairs in coaching, you have to do what you can to find the right chair and the right spot. He looked at the Jets and he liked the front-office structure, he liked Joe Douglas, he liked Christopher Johnson. They wanted him. It's sort of like when you're dating, you date a lot of people and sometimes there's one that it just feels right. And I believe with Robert Saleh and the Jets just felt like it should be.