Notebook | Jets Rookie Receiving Record Is on Garrett Wilson's Horizon

Jets WR Garrett Wilson, who earned his fourth Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award Thursday and his second in as many weeks, is closing in a franchise record.

Wilson is 55 yards away from breaking Keyshawn Johnson's rookie receiving record of 844 yards set in 1996.

"That would be awesome to put your name down in the record books with someone like Keyshawn Johnson, someone of that level, and Wayne Chrebet," he said. "It's really special to be even in that area code. For me, I think if I keep the same mentality I have been having and coming to work every day and coming to get better, it will all take care of itself. I can't say I knew about it going into this interview but now that I know that it will be something that is on my horizon, I can hopefully check that box at some point this year."

The No. 10 overall pick out of Ohio State had 13 receptions, 257 yards and 2 touchdowns in his last two games. He had 8 receptions for 92 yards in Week 9 against a Bills defense that played without All-Pro S Jordan Poyer and All-Pro CB Tre'Davious White.