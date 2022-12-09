Notebook | Jets Rookie Receiving Record Is on Garrett Wilson's Horizon

Green & White Defense Playing Well in Second Half; Solomon Thomas Recognized as Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee

Dec 09, 2022 at 04:45 PM
by Ethan Greenberg & John Pullano
notebook-friday-vikings-E_SZ2_2528

Jets WR Garrett Wilson, who earned his fourth Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week award Thursday and his second in as many weeks, is closing in a franchise record.

Wilson is 55 yards away from breaking Keyshawn Johnson's rookie receiving record of 844 yards set in 1996.

"That would be awesome to put your name down in the record books with someone like Keyshawn Johnson, someone of that level, and Wayne Chrebet," he said. "It's really special to be even in that area code. For me, I think if I keep the same mentality I have been having and coming to work every day and coming to get better, it will all take care of itself. I can't say I knew about it going into this interview but now that I know that it will be something that is on my horizon, I can hopefully check that box at some point this year."

The No. 10 overall pick out of Ohio State had 13 receptions, 257 yards and 2 touchdowns in his last two games. He had 8 receptions for 92 yards in Week 9 against a Bills defense that played without All-Pro S Jordan Poyer and All-Pro CB Tre'Davious White.

"I know they got some of their vets back in that secondary group and definitely expect a different plan from them," Wilson said. "I'm confident whatever they throw at me, I'll be ready for and coaches will have a great plan to counter that. I'm just excited. Every week is a new obstacle for me and I don't expect anything to change this upcoming weekend with a great opponent like Buffalo and the great players that they have on their team."

Closing Time
The Jets defense has surged after halftime this season, allowing the least number of fourth-quarter points per game (3.3) and fifth least second-half points per game (7.8).

Jets defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich credits the success to the players' and coaches' in-game adjustments.

"I think it's a combination of the coaching staff doing a really good job of not letting errors ever be repeated," Ulbrich said. "We have been getting a really good beat on how they're trying to attack us and then it's a group that's really adept at taking that information and applying it and playing faster and playing with more anticipation."

Three times this season the Jets defense has allowed zero points in the second half and they've allowed no opposing offensive touchdowns in the second half five times.

The Jets held Buffalo, the NFL's No. 3 scoring offense, to 3 points in the second half and fourth quarter in Week 9. They will look to have a repeat performance Sunday.

"That is what good defenses do," LB C.J. Mosley said. "When you see something new, either it is players adjusting to it at that moment or when we come off to the sideline."

Practice Gallery | All of the Best Practice Photos from the Second Bills Week Week

See the top practice images leading up to the Week 14 matchup against the Bills.

Walter Payton Man of the Year
Each year, all 32 NFL teams have a Walter Payton Man of the Year nominee and DL Solomon Thomas will represent the Jets. Thomas co-founded The Defensive Line after his sister, Ella, committed suicide in 2018, one year after Thomas was the No. 3 overall pick. The nonprofit is centered around helping kids communicate about mental health.

"Such an amazing human being," HC Robert Saleh said. "He's always team first, very thoughtful about people around him. I can't say enough about Solly. Obviously we drafted him in San Francisco, so we're probably a little biased, but his character not just as a football player, but as a human being and how he cares for the next human next to him, he's awesome and deserving of that recognition."

