Notebook | Jets Ron Middleton Eager for 'a Taste' of Being a Head Coach

Preparing for Jaguars' Rookie QB Trevor Lawrence

Jets DC Jeff Ulbrich is facing a difficult task. Not only has his defense been nicked by injuries -- Quinnen Williams (shoulder) and Sheldon Rankins (knee) -- more than a dozen players were on the NFL's Reserve/COVID-19 list on Christmas Eve. And then there's the impending game against the Jacksonville Jaguars, and No. 1 overall draft pick Trevor Lawrence, at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

On Thursday, Ulbrich acknowledged that it's a work in progress at the safety position, with Ashytn Davis and Sharrod Neasman on the Covid list and Elijah Riley in the concussion protocol. It's a group that is already without veterans Lamarcus Joyner and Marcus Maye, both out for the season. Although the Jaguars (2-12) have issues of their own (first-year coach Urban Meyer was fired a few weeks ago), Ulbrich knows that Lawrence, like the Jets Zach Wilson, has had his ups and downs during a challenging rookie season.

What is undeniable is that both young QBs have immense talent that is capable of bubbling up at any moment, either through the air or on the ground.

"You see a guy that, consistently I think, has improved as the year's gone on," Ulbrich said of Lawrence. "Definitely see some flashes of what you'd expect from a first-round pick, or first-overall pick. He's got all the arm talent that you'd want, and, which makes it way more difficult, the fact that he's such a big athlete."

Amid the coaching change and a weak supporting cast, Lawrence has sputtered in his last seven starts, throwing a single TD pass and 5 INTs and failing to throw for more than 230 years in a game since Week 8. But as Ulbrich acknowledged, the Jets' run defense has seen opponents rush more than 40 times in consecutive games, which might mean the Green & White may see less of Lawrence slinging the ball and see more of RB James Robinson.