Notebook | Jets QB Zach Wilson Learning Virtually from Tom Brady vs. Eagles

Jets 22-year-old rookie quarterback Zach Wilson has been learning from three Super Bowl champions of late -- one in person and two in the virtual world. While recovering from his PCL sprain, he eyeballed 36-year-old Joe Flacco's process throughout the week.

"Even if I could never ask him a question, just seeing how he goes through his process is probably the most beneficial out of anything is just seeing how he approaches practice and in certain plays, what his mindset is," Wilson said of Flacco, who was acquired in a trade with the Eagles in November. "I think just seeing how he thinks about something, for me, has been huge. … He does a really good job of making a very complex thing very simple. And so, I feel like I've learned a lot and just the way he approaches something. You can see the experience that he's had over his 14 years of just playing ball and how quickly he can eliminate. He's seen every look possible. So, it's cool to be able to just kind of hear some of those from him and just see how he plays ball."

Wilson watches films on other signal-callers throughout the season including Packers QB Aaron Rodgers and he went back to watch how Buccaneers QB Tom Brady dissected the Eagles defense in Week 6.

"I thought it was really cool to see kind of how [Brady] went through his whole process, how he navigated the pocket, different things like that," Wilson said. "Aaron is another one that we watch a lot of the time too. In season, I always try and do that. Just to be like, okay, here's what I'm doing. Here's what these guys are doing in the similar type of offense and what things stand out to me, what things that they consistently do each and every play to just be a quarterback."

In Wilson's return against the Texans last week, he threw for 145 yards, 0 TDs and an interception while completing 58.3% of his passes (14 of 24) in a victory. He wasn't pleased with his performance but was happy with his pre-snap reads as was OC Mike LaFleur. Gearing up to face a Philadelphia defense that is one of the league leader's in QB pressures, Wilson wants to be more decisive in Week 13.

"If I'm out there, we go to certain coverage, I'm looking at a route, how soon can I tell if that has a chance to win or not?" he said. "And then can I say yes or no quick enough and just be decisive and get off of it. The last thing you want to do is pass something up and it ended up being open. So, you have to be decisive. You got to be able to just make your mind up and move on and I think the coaches have done a really good job of just stressing that with me and making sure that process of just be decisive.