Notebook | Jets QB Mike White: 'Never in My Mind to Not Get Back In the Game'

After two hellacious hits to his midsection, the second of which sent him to the locker room for X-rays, Jets quarterback Mike White said he was hellbent on returning to play at Buffalo on Sunday.

"At first, I was on the ground and couldn't catch my breath," he said on Monday, referring to the shot he took from Bills MLB Matt Milano late in the third quarter of the 20-12 loss. "Then I was able to walk off, [went to the locker room] to make sure and the X-rays were good.

"I knew they would have to peel me off the field. It was never in my mind to not get back in the game."

White, however, was not able to engineer a Jets comeback, facing a deficit that grew to 13 points early in the fourth quarter. But what he did, what he said he needed to do, was prove to his teammates that he's good enough and tough enough to lead them for as long as he can. He finished the game 27 of 44 for 268 yards, falling 32 yards short of his third-straight 300-yard game.

"The hits, that's the part of football that I don't miss -- it hurts," he said, referring to not only the Milano play but an earlier crunching tackle from Ed Oliver that sent him to the sideline for a couple of plays. "Part of it you do miss because you want to prove to your guys that you're willing to hang in there and take the hits, to move the ball and show them that you're willing to lay it all out there for them.

"I have watched those hits. The first one looked worse than what it was. I just lost my wind, then was back out there. The second one looks how it felt. It was a clean hit, he [Milano] had a running start and got me good. Yeah, it was a football play."

After the game, White went to the hospital for a scan that he said was simply to clear him to fly back to Northern New Jersey with his teammates. On Monday, he said that he was feeling well, just "not like 100 bucks, I just played a football game."

"I'm just kind of living on an hour-to-hour basis right now, just going where I'm told, being a good soldier," White said. "I'm waiting to hear more and cross the other bridges when we get there."

Though he wasn't able to lead the Jets back against the Bills, head coach Robert Saleh said that, for now, he hopes White being ready to face the Lions on Sunday.

"He's tough as nails man," Saleh said. "He got beat up a little bit and we all agree we could have played better on the offensive line and in the run game. But he stood in there, took his shots and delivered strikes and we were moving the ball well in their home stadium. Unfortunately, a couple of things derailed drives, but he was awesome."

Awesome enough to greet his twins, a boy and a girl, Monday morning, lift them out of their cribs and engage in a bit of spirited play on the floor.

"They are ready to roll in the morning," White said. "It's 24/7 chaos over there, and I love it."