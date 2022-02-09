Notebook | Jets' Mike LaFleur: 'It's Everything I've Wanted'

Early Connection to Robert Saleh

The relationship between Saleh and the LaFleur family goes back to the days the Jets HC spent with Matt LaFleur as graduate assistants at Central Michigan.

"It's a small town," LaFleur said of Mount Pleasant, Mich., population about 25,000, which includes 17,000 students], "not much going on. Not much to do. They were GAs not making money of any kind, maybe going to class. They lived a mile-and-half down the street, didn't have any cable, so they came over and hung out with us. My wife, who I had been dating since high school, Lauren got to know Saleh and my brother. It was us four hanging out and watching playoff games. They would come over in the summer because we had a pool and they'd get a little tan.

"Saleh moved on to Texas, and then got my brother in the door as quality control guy/offensive with Kyle [who was the offensive coordinator]."

The Move East

After his years on the West Coast with San Francisco, LaFleur said that he and his family have settled comfortably in North Jersey.

"It is everything I've wanted," he said. "I needed to get out there and challenge myself. I had been with Kyle for seven years. I asked him if I felt it was the right situation and right time. He said 'hell yeah.' I came with a guy I respect. I saw Robert working with the defense for four years. It was no-brainer time. Time for me to go learn about myself and challenge my staff. That this team hasn't been in the playoffs didn't even go into the thought process. It's about winning with the right people.

"There have been ups and downs, but I like how we progressed later in the year. There is still a long way to go, putting in new stuff, we had the most rookies in the league on top of a rookie quarterback. Now the next step is even harder, you have to get better and with urgency.