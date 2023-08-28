Notebook | Jets Mekhi Becton Nails Down Right Tackle Spot 

Fifteen plays was all it took on Saturday night for Jets right tackle Mekhi Becton to give his coach, his teammates and fans a hint of what could be in store for the team's top pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Becton took 25% of the snaps on offense and perhaps the highlight of his night came in the second quarter when Becton put a pancake block on the Giants' 6-3 linebacker Tomon Fox.

On the Jets' second drive, Becton thwarted the rush of Giants' defensive tackle Rakeem Nunez-Roches as quarterback Aaron Rodgers found WR Garrett Wilson along the far sideline for a 14-yard TD and the game's opening score. Becton gave Rodgers, who was making his first preseason appearance since 2018 with Green Bay, a bear hug after the play.

"I just told him I loved him," Rodgers said after the Jets' 32-24 win to close out the preseason slate. "He's come a long way. I'm really proud of him, as much as anybody on the team. I don't know if you guys [reporters] get the chance to talk to him a whole lot, but I just feel like his head is in a really good spot, and he feels like he's part of it. He's been playing well. I'm not sure what the film's going to show, but it felt like out there that he protected well.

"He's a mountain of a man. He leads us on the field. It's like old-school battles where you send your biggest guy [6-7] out first and there's Mekhi leading us on the field, it's pretty cool. But it is amazing to see when you empower people and when you encourage people and you wrap your arms around people, you see their personality start to come out, you see the confidence start to grow. And I think that's what we've tried to do with Mekhi and make him feel like he's a part of this and make him feel important. And he's returned that love and trust and support with a lot of really good play."

Becton is returning from a two-season absence as he's dealt with knee injuries. With the play last season of Duane Brown at left tackle, head coach Robert Saleh gave Becton a shot on the right side, next to versatile guard Alijah Vera-Tucker. Becton embraced the challenge and emerged as the starter.

"He's still got work to do," Saleh said. "There's a maintenance part of it that he's got to stay on, and he can't get satisfied with it. He's got to stay diligent with making sure he's staying ahead of the chains when it comes to rehab and [regeneration] and all that. He's doing all the right stuff. He's got a lot of energy.

"He's speaking the right language. He's got a lot of positive self-talk. He's in the training room every day working on that knee making sure it's fresh and ready to roll. He's got to stay on it, and he can't get complacent with where he's at now. He's got a lot to play for. He's gotten better every single day and he's gotten more confident in his knee."

Rodgers added: "He's come a long way. I'm really proud of him. As much as anybody on the team, the way that Mekhi has grown this month has been really spectacular."