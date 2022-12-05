Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh: Quarterback Situation 'Status Quo'

Scoring a single touchdown on six trips inside the opposition's 20-yard line is hardly a prescription for victory in the NFL. Yet, the Jets nevertheless came achingly close in Minnesota on Sunday.

"You can't win games kicking field goals," head coach Robert Saleh said on Sunday, referring to Greg Zuerlein's five field goals, which included a franchise-record 60-yarder.

During his weekly Monday press conference with reporters the coach drilled down a bit on the first of two pivotal fourth-down plays as the Jets fought valiantly to overcome a 20-6 first-half deficit, which turned into the final 5-point margin of 27-22.

Quarterback Mike White moved the Jets from their own 16-yard line to a first down at the Vikings' 4 with 2 minutes to play.

"First down we get the run [by Bam Knight] to the 1," Saleh said. "On second, we run again, they do a nice job penetrating the C gap and Bam fights to get back to the line [of scrimmage]. Third down was an RPO, handoff or a throw. We fell down on the play [when White and Garrett Wilson failed to connect in the end zone].

"On fourth down, you call your best possible play. We were working on it the entire game to find a way to get open, and we had a guy [Braxton Berrios] open. It just didn't work out. Any time something doesn't work, you want to hit rewind. We can second guess, but that was the play we were excited about. It just didn't work out."

Berrios got his hands on the ball, but simply could not get a handle. The Green & White had a final chance, but again a fourth-down pass within sniffing distance of paydirt did not connect.

In the red zone "it just comes down to execution," Saleh said. "Things we could have done better as a coaching staff and as players. Credit to them, they played situations well. There's always things we could have done better. It wasn't a good day in the red zone." He added: "We had five scoring drives, we were in the red zone six times, in scoring position seven consecutive drives. We were moving the ball well, giving ourselves a chance. We just couldn't punch it in."

Saleh was asked about his plans for Zach Wilson and whether the second-year quarterback would continue to be inactive or would dress at Buffalo on Sunday and serve at White's backup.

"It's going to be status quo, the plan is for him to still be inactive," Saleh said. He added: "Right now, he's doing everything right, putting in time in extra meetings and extra work after practice. Working on tying his fundamentals together. All his work is on the scout team playing quarterback and getting completions against our defense and regaining all his confidence. We know what he's capable of. The intent is to still get him back on the football field."