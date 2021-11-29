Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh on Zach Wilson: 'He's Tough as Nails'

Jetcetera

The Jets play three of the next four games at MetLife Stadium, starting on Sunday against the Eagles (5-7), who will be playing their second straight game in East Rutherford; the Saints (5-6); at Miami (5-7); and vs. the Jaguars (2-9). ... TE/FB Trevon Wesco will miss 2-to-4 weeks with an ankle injury. ... WR Corey Davis (hip) is day-to-day. "He had two live periods [on Friday], not a lot of running," Robert Saleh said. "He ran a couple of routes but didn't like how it came out. On Saturday he wasn't feeling it, so we shut it down." ... WR Denzel Mims(finger) was ramping up his preparation last week and could be available to face the Eagles on Sunday. ... Saleh said that LT Mekhi Becton, who hasn't played since Week 1, is back working on the field. "Field work is a big step as he works through getting back into football shape. We'll see how he progresses to determine when he'll be back at practice."