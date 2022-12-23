Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh on Jets' QB Decision: We've Got Time

The Jets have a little more than a week to deal with a handful of issues, with the question of who will be under center on New Year's Day at Seattle first and foremost. On Friday, head coach Robert Saleh said he was not prepared to make a decision, and in fact did not have to make a decision now.

Zach Wilson? Mike White? Joe Flacco? Chris Streveler?

"We've got time," Saleh said. "We got today, the weekend, Monday and Tuesday. So, we're just going to let that play out. I don't know any times or anything like that."

The questions during Saleh's call, no surprise, focused on Wilson -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft -- who was lifted from the 19-3 loss to Jacksonville on Thursday night and replaced by Streveler. Wilson, who sat out three games while going through a "reset," in Saleh's words, was 9 of 18 for 92 yards. During his reset, White stepped in and played well until sustaining bruised ribs at Buffalo, which cost him the past two games.

"Again, as I said, I'm not prepared," he said. "I'm trying to utilize time, but you can make a case for everybody on the entire roster on giving them opportunities. There is still a lot to look forward to with this season. Thinking playoffs is farfetched, but at the same time, we've done a lot of really, really cool things this year and the most important thing right now is finishing strong, which starts with Seattle. You can make a valid argument for everybody."

As he nears the end of his second season in charge of the Green & White, Saleh said he still believes in Wilson and his potential.

Asked if Wilson's performances in the past two games were concerning, Saleh said: "It is, because you know the quarterback is the head of the snake. You want the head of the snake to be stable, and we just haven't been able to. I'm responsible for it also, it starts with me, and there are things that we can do better for Zach, there's things that we can do better for Joe Flacco, there's things we could've done better for Mike White.

"There's things we could've done better as a collective. Part of that is us as coaches, whether or not we want to commit to it and make it part of our stable and part of our identity. Part of it is just not getting the job done from an execution standpoint. Part of it is schematic on our part in play design. It's an all-encompassing thing, it's not any one person to look at and try to blame people. It's look at the collective whole, and find out what the answers are and do our best to address it."

He added that he's not prepared to give up on Wilson, or any other player on the team. And perhaps it's only a coincidence that the Jets next face a Seahawks team that has been successful with quarterback Geno Smith, a Jets draft pick, who is only now coming into his own after nearly a decade in the league.