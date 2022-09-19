Notebook | Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It's Time to Move On'

The victory at Cleveland was an encouraging mix of old -- 37-year-old QB Joe Flacco -- and new --the Jets' collection of six 2022 draft picks who all played notable roles in the game.

"It was awesome in the locker room, all jumping around," TE Tyler Conklin said. "And I'm watching Joe, he's jumping higher than anyone, hitting the ceiling. After that performance I'm happy for him, happy for him to have gone out there and show everyone he's still Joe Flacco and could still do this."

Tackle George Fant, who helped keep Flacco upright (limiting the Browns to a pair of sacks), said he didn't see much of the stellar performance by Wilson. But Fant knows the young man, who caught 2 TD passes including the game-winner, has a bright future.

"I didn't really pay attention too much watching film of him in college," Fant said. "But the guy made some plays, some big plays. He's going to be an elite pass catcher, the plays he made yesterday definitely were impressive.

"I just think a guy like him, to come in here as a rookie with the opportunity to make some plays, for the coordinator and quarterback to trust him and to get the ball in his hands means a lot for him. I'm eager to watch him grow, I'm looking forward to it."

Saleh, too, is bullish on the performance of his young players, a group that includes second-year men like Brandin Echols and Ashtyn Davis (who iced the game with an interception), an UDFA like Tony Adams and an important pickup like Will Parks (who helped turn the late onside kick into a success).

"As I said, you have to focus on the moment," Sale said. "It's Victory Monday, and still the players got in here to rehab, lift weights. The coaches put out comments for them to read, watch tape, learn from mistakes."

On the defensive side, Saleh and lineman John Franklin-Myers see room for improvement. The Jets only got to Cleveland QB Jacoby Brissett for a single sack (shared by Carl Lawson and Quinnen Williams) while yielding 30 points and 405 yards of total offense.