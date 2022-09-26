Notebook | Jets' HC Robert Saleh Expects Decision on QB Zach Wilson in 'Next 24-to-36 Hours'

Among the battery of questions and issues Jets head coach Robert Saleh faced during his Monday afternoon press conference, none have more significance than the status of quarterback Zach Wilson.

Wilson injured his right knee during a non-contact dive in the team's preseason opener at Philadelphia on Aug. 13. A few days later, he underwent arthroscopic surgery performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles and has missed the team's first three games.

"We're looking for confirmation," Saleh said. "Once Zach's doctors clear him, he will be ready to roll, but we can't really be certain until he gets clearance. We should know in the next 24-to-36 hours.

"I wish I could tell you more, but it's just communication. They've [the docs] have been keeping tabs on him with his progress and activity."

If Wilson is ready to take over from his backup, Joe Flacco, Saleh said that the game plan would be tweaked a bit. "There's going to be some [different] stuff, we have a base game plan about how we do things. Then we start adding based on the players. He'll have plenty of time to get ready."

Though for the most part Wilson has been rehabbing with the team's trainers and strength staff off to the side while practice proceeds, Saleh said that he's been ramping up preparation.

"He's been doing a lot at the end of every practice," Saleh said. "We have what we call 'Flight School' where all the practice squad and third team guys who don't get a lot of reps have 7-on7's. He's been doing that with all those guys, getting reps and working drop backs and all we ask him to do."

Linebacker and defensive captain C.J. Mosley said that he, of course, is eager to get Wilson back on the field, adding that the games are bigger than a single player.

"I think it will bring some extra motivation when Zach is ready to get out there," Mosley said. "It's unfortunate with the injury, but it doesn't really matter who's at that spot, we have to execute regardless. If we're not executing as a team, it won't matter."