Notebook | Jets WR Garrett Wilson 'Excited for Opportunity' to Play vs. Super Bowl Champs

Every NFL team faces adversity over an 18-week season. For the Jets, that came four plays in the season opener against the Bills when Aaron Rodgers ruptured his left Achilles. Three weeks later, the Green & White offense is trying to find its identity and will have a chance to do so against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.

"These are the type of games you want to be involved with," WR Garrett Wilson said. "We're going to have an opportunity to go out there and keep up with one of the best offenses the last three or four years in football and we're excited for the opportunity man. We know we have to keep up, we know what problems are going to arise this weekend and it's going to be our job to respond, and I feel like we'll be able to."

When speaking of the Chiefs, its offense, deservedly, receives most of the attention. They're led by 28-year-old QB Patrick Mahomes, who already has two Super Bowl and NFL MVPs under his belt. Kansas City's defense, however, has gotten off to a fast start this season. Led by All-Pro DT Chris Jones, the Chiefs have the No. 6 overall defense. CB L'Jarius Sneed has allowed 11 receptions for 108 yards on 21 targets. Only Denzel Ward (77) and Ronald Darby (103) have allowed fewer yards among CBs with 20-plus targets.

"Sneed is a really good player," Wilson said. "Justin Reid, Trent McDuffie, I've known him for a long time. They have a great group. They really know that defense. It's a great scheme and when you have great players running it, it's an overall great defense. Their front seven is good, flying around. Chris Jones, we're excited to go up against him. It's a good group, for sure.