Notebook | Jets WR Garrett Wilson 'Excited for Opportunity' to Play vs. Super Bowl Champs

Every NFL team faces adversity over an 18-week season. For the Jets, that came four plays in the season opener against the Bills when Aaron Rodgers ruptured his left Achilles. Three weeks later, the Green & White offense is trying to find its identity and will have a chance to do so against the defending Super Bowl champion Chiefs.
"These are the type of games you want to be involved with," WR Garrett Wilson said. "We're going to have an opportunity to go out there and keep up with one of the best offenses the last three or four years in football and we're excited for the opportunity man. We know we have to keep up, we know what problems are going to arise this weekend and it's going to be our job to respond, and I feel like we'll be able to."
When speaking of the Chiefs, its offense, deservedly, receives most of the attention. They're led by 28-year-old QB Patrick Mahomes, who already has two Super Bowl and NFL MVPs under his belt. Kansas City's defense, however, has gotten off to a fast start this season. Led by All-Pro DT Chris Jones, the Chiefs have the No. 6 overall defense. CB L'Jarius Sneed has allowed 11 receptions for 108 yards on 21 targets. Only Denzel Ward (77) and Ronald Darby (103) have allowed fewer yards among CBs with 20-plus targets.
"Sneed is a really good player," Wilson said. "Justin Reid, Trent McDuffie, I've known him for a long time. They have a great group. They really know that defense. It's a great scheme and when you have great players running it, it's an overall great defense. Their front seven is good, flying around. Chris Jones, we're excited to go up against him. It's a good group, for sure.
"We have a great challenge. We know who we're going up against and that's part of the reason why put a lot on ourselves this past week on our plate because we know who we're going to face."
Second Career Start for RG Joe Tippmann
Rookie right guard Joe Tippmann will make his second career start in Week 4 against the defending Super Bowl champions and Jones, who had 15.5 sacks last season.
Prior to his first career start against the Patriots last week, the Jets second-round pick in April (No. 43 overall) started to take first-team reps three days prior to the game after O-lineman Wes Schweitzer sustained a concussion. Tippmann, who took 11 snaps at guard in 24 games at Wisconsin (he took 1,456 at center), will have a full week of practice with QB Zach Wilson and the starters prior to playing Kansas City Sunday night at MetLife Stadium. In addition, Mekhi Becton and Alijah Vera-Tucker will start at left and right tackle respectively for the second straight week.
"I am excited because we can just keep building on last week," Tippmann said. "After last week we were able to get in [the film room] and clean up the mistakes. Now we can keep moving forward and see what we can do."
Spread the Wealth
Besides All-Pro tight end Travis Kelce, the Chiefs have surrounded Mahomes with a variety of wide receivers with different skillsets. Kelce leads the team with 17 targets and 11 receptions despite not playing in Week 1, but Mahomes has completed passes to 14 different players this season, which leads the NFL.
WR Marquez Valdes-Scantling leads the group with five catches for 98 yards this season and had 42 receptions for 687 yards last season. Valdes-Scantling played with Rodgers and WR Allen Lazard during his four-year stint in Green Bay (2018-21).
"He's fast as s**t," Lazard said. "That's probably the biggest thing. I think he's a good route runner and playing with Aaron has helped him develop his mental side of the game. He understands defenses and how to fit into open pockets. Him in Kansas City, they have more of freelance system compared to Green Bay and think with just the natural flow he has, I think it fits him well."