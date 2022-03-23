Notebook | Jets Filled Holes on Offense and Defense in Free Agency

On Offense, Tomlinson and Tight Ends

One of the objectives in free agency (and the draft) is to surround second-year quarterback Zach Wilson with more explosive talent while also ensuring that he spends most of his time on his feet.

While the Jets reportedly made a run at Tyreek Hill before the six-time Pro Bowler landed in Miami on Wednesday, the club will have multiple opportunities to address that position in the NFL Draft (April 28-30 in Las Vegas). They have focused on the offensive line, which for discussion purposes, also includes the tight end position.

By signing guard Tomlinson, the potential starters on the line are Mekhi Becton and George Fant (either of them at left or right tackle), Tomlinson and second-year stud Alijah Vera-Tucker at guard, with Connor McGovern at center. Tomlinson was one of the top guards available in free agency -- he's tough and durable (having not missed a snap in the past three seasons).

"I'm intrigued with the Jets' potential for 2022 — and most of all I really like how GM Joe Douglas has put everything into rebuilding the offensive line," said Albert Breer of SI.com. "In Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker and [Laken] Tomlinson, he has very real foundation pieces. And that sort of investment really is an investment in Zach Wilson."

Tight end was addressed with the signings of C.J. Uzomah (from Cincinnati) and Tyler Conklin (from Minnesota), who each give Wilson enhanced options while also bringing with them blocking tenacity in the run game. Uzomah and Conklin combined last season for 110 catches, 1,086 yards and 8 touchdowns; and their ability in the pass and run games will enable OC Mike LaFleur to more adeptly employ 12 personnel (two TEs) sets. With injuries to Tyler Kroft and Ryan Griffin last season, the Jets only used the 12 personnel set 11% of the time.

Cody Benjamin of CBSsports.com gave the Jets an overall grade of A- for their performance in free agency, writing that "Uzomah is a nice pass-catching addition for Zach Wilson, and Tomlinson helps beef up the line."