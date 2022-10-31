Notebook | Jets' Defense Bent, Didn't Break in Loss to Patriots

In the nearly 24 hours since the Jets' 22-17 loss to New England on Sunday, the sting perhaps obscures a robust effort by the defense. Save for one play, one penalty that likely altered the course of the AFC East clash at MetLife Stadium, the defense yielded one touchdown and five field goals.

"We got to do more as a defense, we got to get them the ball more, we got to get sacks, forced fumbles, we got to get interceptions," said Jets DT Quinnen Williams, who had a sack to increase his season total to 6, equaling his total from last season and one less than his NFL career high of 7 in 2020. "We got to do more as a defense to put the offense in a better position to score points and kick field goals. So, as a defense, we got to go in and look at the film, watch the film and see where we can take our shots to do even more."

The defense spent 35:34 on the field (by comparison, the Jets had the ball 24:26), faced 75 plays (to the Jets 58) and allowed the Patriots (4-4) three drives of more than 10 plays while also taking the field six times when New England drives began in Jets (5-3) territory. Still, the defense sacked Mac Jones 6 times, which included rookie DE Micheal Clemons' first NFL sack.

"I thought we played well," CB D.J. Reed said. "We didn't do a great job stopping the run, but I thought as a whole defensive unit, we did well. We were in the strike zone a lot. I know we were down on the field a lot, so I thought we regrouped, we did well. When they did score coming out, I thought we did a great job regrouping, executing our game plan, I thought we played well."

As Reed mentioned, New England rolled up 127 rush yards, with the longest carry by Rhamondre Stevenson (35 yards). The Green & White defense did limit the visitors to a 31.6% conversion rate on third down, but on an early scoring drive, New England converted a series of third-down plays that kept the defense on the field.