Notebook | Jets DB Coach Tony Oden on Sauce Gardner: 'There's Going to Be Something Extra'

As he prepares for his third season with the Jets, senior defensive assistant and cornerbacks coach Tony Oden has a warning for the rest of the NFL as it applies to sophomore CB Sauce Gardner: "People think they saw a great player last year. Now there's going to be a little something extra."

That's as far as Oden was willing to go in his chat with team reporter Eric Allen on "The Official Jets Podcast." "We got a couple of things I can't tell you about."

Having just turned 50 and with 20 years of NFL experience behind him, Oden knows he's got someone special at cornerback, playing across the field from veteran D.J. Reed. And Oden said he knew of Gardner's specialness from the get-go.

"We hit it off immediately," Oden said. "We brought him here and he had dinner with me and Coach Ulbrich [DC Jeff Ulbrich] and his son. I got to watch them connect. He gave a high school player his genuine attention and showed interest. From then, there was no doubt in my mind he'd be successful."

That was after Gardner was drafted No. 4 overall by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft and before the Cincinnati product won a trifecta of awards after last season -- Defensive Rookie of the Year, All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection.

"When you select a guy with that pick, he has to be the right person," Oden said. "You're entering into a relationship that's like marriage, you have to be able to work together. We have to learn more about each other as men, what he wants out of life.

"If the man is right, the football is going to be right. You want to see him around other people in the building and how they respond to him, how he treats them. You want the right person."

Even more than his prowess as a player, Oden said that Gardner has more, much more to give as he gains experience.

"He's smart. He's a problem solver," Oden said. "Who are guys who can problem solve on the field and recognize things quickly before they get to the sideline?"

After cutting his coaching teeth on the collegiate level early, Oden landed with the Houston Texans and was allowed to bring in an assistant. The guy turned out to be the current Jets HC Robert Saleh.

"There was no one else I wanted to bring in other than him," Oden said about Saleh, who he encountered when Saleh was a graduate assistant. Saleh became the Texans' quality control coach on defense. "He came in and did an awesome job. I left to go on to New Orleans [and was with the Saints when they won Super Bowl XLIV]. He stayed there and got better and better and better.