Notebook | Jets DB Coach Tony Oden on Sauce Gardner: 'There's Going to Be Something Extra'

Free Agent RB Dalvin Cook Searching for New Home; Green & White Excited About TE Jeremy Ruckert 

Jun 28, 2023 at 01:56 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

to-sauce-nb-E_SZ1_0849

As he prepares for his third season with the Jets, senior defensive assistant and cornerbacks coach Tony Oden has a warning for the rest of the NFL as it applies to sophomore CB Sauce Gardner: "People think they saw a great player last year. Now there's going to be a little something extra."

That's as far as Oden was willing to go in his chat with team reporter Eric Allen on "The Official Jets Podcast." "We got a couple of things I can't tell you about."

Having just turned 50 and with 20 years of NFL experience behind him, Oden knows he's got someone special at cornerback, playing across the field from veteran D.J. Reed. And Oden said he knew of Gardner's specialness from the get-go.

"We hit it off immediately," Oden said. "We brought him here and he had dinner with me and Coach Ulbrich [DC Jeff Ulbrich] and his son. I got to watch them connect. He gave a high school player his genuine attention and showed interest. From then, there was no doubt in my mind he'd be successful."

That was after Gardner was drafted No. 4 overall by the Jets in the 2022 NFL Draft and before the Cincinnati product won a trifecta of awards after last season -- Defensive Rookie of the Year, All-Pro and a Pro Bowl selection.

"When you select a guy with that pick, he has to be the right person," Oden said. "You're entering into a relationship that's like marriage, you have to be able to work together. We have to learn more about each other as men, what he wants out of life.

"If the man is right, the football is going to be right. You want to see him around other people in the building and how they respond to him, how he treats them. You want the right person."

Even more than his prowess as a player, Oden said that Gardner has more, much more to give as he gains experience.

"He's smart. He's a problem solver," Oden said. "Who are guys who can problem solve on the field and recognize things quickly before they get to the sideline?"

After cutting his coaching teeth on the collegiate level early, Oden landed with the Houston Texans and was allowed to bring in an assistant. The guy turned out to be the current Jets HC Robert Saleh.

"There was no one else I wanted to bring in other than him," Oden said about Saleh, who he encountered when Saleh was a graduate assistant. Saleh became the Texans' quality control coach on defense. "He came in and did an awesome job. I left to go on to New Orleans [and was with the Saints when they won Super Bowl XLIV]. He stayed there and got better and better and better.

"They were able to see what I saw and what others saw -- that he was a star in the making."

RB Dalvin Cook Is on the Jets' Radar
Earlier this month, HC Robert Saleh carefully chose his words when asked about running back Dalvin Cook, who was a salary cap casualty and is now a free agent.

"We'll turn the stones over on that one," Saleh said, referring to the former Minnesota Vikings star.

Cook, who last season rushed for 1,173 yards (4.4 yards a carry) and 8 TDs, remains one of the most attractive free agents still available as June is about to turn into July.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL.com, the Jets are among several teams pursuing Cook.

"He's got a couple of different offers," Rapoport said on NFL.com. "I know there are several interested teams. Among those to keep an eye on, the Miami Dolphins who did inquire about potentially trading for him; the Denver Broncos, who did the same; and the New York Jets, who could view him as the final piece for a Super Bowl contending team that of course now has [QB] Aaron Rodgers."

Cook is an interesting dual-threat RB. He played in 73 games for the Vikings since being drafted in the second round (No. 41 overall) in the 2017 NFL Draft. For his career, he has rushed for 5,993 yards and 47 TDs. As a receiver, Cook had 39 catches for 295 yards and 2 TDs.

Jeremy Ruckert Is Going to Be 'a Household Name'
Long Island native Jeremy Ruckert, the former Ohio State tight end drafted by the Jets in the third round (No. 101 overall) in the 2022 NFL Draft, turned some heads during the recently completed OTA sessions at the Atlantic Health Jets Training Center.

"I'm excited about Ruck," HC Robert Saleh said. "You know, I never want to put too much stock in OTAs because I've found a bunch of bobbleheads running around with helmets on, no pads, but Ruckert was battling a year-long foot injury that he had, so he's healthy.

"He's really attacked the offseason. He looks fluid. He looks athletic. I would say I question the pads part, but if anyone watched that last game of the year [at Miami] when he flat-backed a couple of guys in that last game of the season — I think he's very physical. He has a physical mindset to him, so I'm excited for him to get pads on and continue to pick up where he's left off here in OTAs."

Ruckert is part of a crowded tight ends room, which includes two free-agent signings last year -- C.J. Uzomah and Tyler Conklin -- plus Kenny Yeboah (who spent most of last season on the practice squad) and seventh-round pick Zack Kuntz, who has impressed with his size (6-7) and speed.

Ruckert saw action in only 9 games last season, making a single reception in the 11-6 season-ending loss at Miami.

"We've talked about what he put on tape in the Miami game," TE coach Ron Middleton said. "He was outstanding. That performance going into the offseason really put him in a great place mentally. He has visual evidence that he can do this and do it at a high level. He's only scratched the surface that he can do all and has all the makings. We've got to keep him healthy. Before long, he's going to be a household name."

Gallery | Best Photos of the Jets Tight Ends

See the best photos of the Jets 2023 tight end group.

E_SZ1_5574
1 / 35
E_SZ2_6502
2 / 35
E_JB1_1756
3 / 35
E_SZ2_4949
4 / 35
E_SZ5_1422
5 / 35
E_SZ1_4342
6 / 35
E_SZ1_4752
7 / 35
E_SZ2_4410
8 / 35
E_SZ2_5040
9 / 35
E_SZ1_0628
10 / 35
E_SZ2_3720
11 / 35
E_SZ2_4999
12 / 35
E_SZ2_2571
13 / 35
E_SZ2_3305_2
14 / 35
E_SZ1_1050
15 / 35
E_SZ2_2433
16 / 35
E_SZ1_1016
17 / 35
E_SZ1_4379
18 / 35
E_SZ1_3603
19 / 35
E_SZ1_3847
20 / 35
E_SS1_2562
21 / 35
E_SS3_7168
22 / 35
E_SS2_0925
23 / 35
E_SS3_4818
24 / 35
E_SS2_4831_1
25 / 35
E_SS2_2249
26 / 35
E_SS2_4681
27 / 35
E_SS2_8497
28 / 35
E_SNY41170
29 / 35
E_SA107676
30 / 35
E_SS1_4961
31 / 35
E_SS1_0797
32 / 35
E_JB1_5484
33 / 35
E_SS1_4482
34 / 35
E_JB1_1837
35 / 35
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Announce 2023 Public Training Camp Dates

Green & White Will Have 9 Public Practices Including a Pair Against Buccaneers

news

Jets LB Jamien Sherwood Is Hungry Like the Wolf

Former Auburn Safety Has Packed on the Pounds; Has Elevated Spot on the Depth Chart

news

Jets GM Joe Douglas Keeping It Surreal ... in a Good Way

He Followed Blockbuster '22 Draft with 'Historic Trade for the Franchise' to Get QB Aaron Rodgers

news

Jets DE Jermaine Johnson's Explosiveness 'Day and Night' Compared to Last Season

Second-Year Player More Comfortable in System; DC Jeff Ulbrich Excited About Potential of Florida State Product

news

Jets' Simple Mission Statement: 'We're in the Win Business'

Chairman Robert Wood Johnson Will Leave 'No Stone Unturned' for Fans of the Green & White

news

Rookie Zaire Barnes: 'I'm Willing to Put in the Work for the Collective Group'

Jets' New LB Said C.J. Mosley Has Already Helped Him 'Elevate' His Game

news

Which Young Jet Is Poised for a Breakout Season?

Mekhi Becton, Alijah Vera-Tucker Return from Injury; Jermaine Johnson, Garrett Wilson Looking for Second-Year Jumps

news

Laken Tomlinson Believes Jets Are 'Built' for High Expectations

Veteran Left Guard Says Offense Has Come Along With Aaron Rodgers' Leadership

news

Former All-Pro CB Antonio Cromartie Ranks D.J. Reed and Sauce Gardner Among NFL's Top 5 Cornerbacks

Jets Legend Says 'D.J. Reed Doesn't Get Enough Credit'

news

Tyler Conklin: Aaron Rodgers' Competitiveness Going to Be 'Contagious' for Jets

Veteran TE Is 'Excited' About Playing in Nathaniel Hackett's Offense

news

For S Jordan Whitehead, Jets' New Vibe Reminds Him of Bucs' Super Bowl Year

Like Tom Brady for Tampa Bay, QB Aaron Rodgers Could Be the 'One Piece That Was Missing' for Green & White

Advertising