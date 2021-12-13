Notebook | 'Influx of Guys' Will Bolster Jets Roster Against Miami

The Jets expect to get a handful of injured players -- RB Michael Carter, CB Michael Carter II, TE Tyler Kroft, DL Bryce Huff and RB Tevin Coleman -- back to face the Dolphins in Miami on Sunday. But perhaps the best news is that DL Quinnen Williams will also be available. Coach Robert Saleh also said that rookie WR Elijah Moore was disappointed to be put on IR (which means he must miss three games), but that his quad injury was not responding to treatment. Saleh said he expects Moore to be ready and available for the final two games of the regular season (vs. Tampa Bay and at Buffalo).

Williams appeared to jam his left shoulder into the MetLife Stadium turf on the first play of the third quarter with the Jets trailing the Saints, 13-6. Williams and the team's training staff quickly headed to the locker room and it was easy to expect the worst. But Williams not only rejoined his teammates on the sideline, he returned to action and finished with 3 tackles and 1 TFL in a 30-9 loss. It was a great example of commitment and a display of professionalism.

"It doesn't surprise me what Quinen did," Saleh said on Monday. "I look at Quinnen as an old-school-type of player. There's an excitement to be on the football field with his teammates. It seems like some of the new age guys are not built like that. Teams that win championships have a bunch of those guys on the roster, and it was good for him to show that."

Williams, in his third season with the Green & White, finished the game and by his sheer presence and determination sent a message to his coaches, teammates and the entire Jets organization.

"I landed on the ground and really knew something could be potentially bad because of the pain I was getting," said Williams, who is the Jets' nominee for the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award. "I got into the locker room and let it [the shoulder] calm down a bit. I knew we had an opportunity to win the game and I knew I had to play a big role. I knew I'd be able to do my job once I got to the training room and listened to the doctors. They gave me the option to go. I knew in my head I had to finish this game."

Williams leads the team in sacks, with 6, and has emerged as one of the hearts of the defensive line after a stellar career at Alabama.