Notebook | In NFL Draft, QB Run Would Help the Jets

Jets Own 3 Picks in the First 43 Selections

Apr 12, 2023 at 03:01 PM
Jack Bell

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud Are the Headliners; Anthony Richardson and Will Levis Could Also Be Top-10 Selections

The Jets are in the market for a quarterback, but not one who has spent the past few years playing games mostly on Saturdays.

The Green & White and Aaron Rodgers, 39, could be destined for a partnership in the 2023 season, and perhaps beyond.

Already here are Zach Wilson, the likely No. 2; Tim Boyle, who recently signed as a free agent and has known new OC Nathaniel Hackett since Hackett tried to recruit him to Syracuse (where he was an assistant) out of high school; and the burly Chris Streveler.

So when it comes to the NFL Draft in two weeks in Union Station in Kansas City, MO, the Jets will be dispassionate observers, sitting with the No. 13 overall pick, amid a likely frenzy for quarterbacks at the top of the draft.

Unlike in past years, the Jets have fewer holes to fill and could be nibbling around the edges to supplement the talent they already have. They have added depth along the interior offensive line with Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon, and expect veteran Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton to return and contribute. Still, protecting Rodgers, under the assumption he will be taking snaps, will be a priority.

And as we know, Douglas and HC Robert Saleh believe you never have enough talent and depth along the line of scrimmage on offense and defense. Early predictions have quarterbacks -- in no particular order -- Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Will Levis (Kentucky) coming off the board in the draft's first hour or so. If that happens, the Jets would have their pick from among the top nine positional players -- assuming Douglas sits tight at No. 13.

At present, Carolina (which traded up), Houston, Arizona and Indianapolis own Picks 1-4. All but Arizona are expected to seek a franchise QB. The conventional wisdom is that Arizona, with a bevy of needs, will trade the No. 3 pick to a QB-needy team.

"They're trading the pick and quarterbacks are going one, two, three, four," one general manager told Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post last week.

There are, however, other teams circling in the quarterback pool, teams like Las Vegas (which recently signed injury-prone free agent Jimmy Garoppolo), Detroit, Atlanta and Tennessee. Possibly also in the mix is Baltimore, which is currently dealing with uncertainty surrounding QB Lamar Jackson. San Francisco, too?

UPDATED: Daniel Jeremiah's Top 50 Prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft

See NFL.com's Daniel Jeremiah's updated list of the top 50 prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft.

updated top 50 thumb (2)
1 / 51
1. Bryce Young, QB (Alabama)
2 / 51

1. Bryce Young, QB (Alabama)

Butch Dill/Associated Press
2. Will Anderson Jr., Edge (Alabama)
3 / 51

2. Will Anderson Jr., Edge (Alabama)

Thomas Graning/Associated Press
3. Bijan Robinson, RB (Texas)
4 / 51

3. Bijan Robinson, RB (Texas)

Reed Hoffmann/Associated Press
4. Tyree Wilson, Edge (Texas Tech)
5 / 51

4. Tyree Wilson, Edge (Texas Tech)

Brandon Wade/Associated Press
5. Jalen Carter, DT (Georgia)
6 / 51

5. Jalen Carter, DT (Georgia)

Michael Clubb/Associated Press
6. Devon Witherspoon, CB (Illinois)
7 / 51

6. Devon Witherspoon, CB (Illinois)

Kayla Wolf/Associated Press
7. C.J. Stroud, QB (Ohio State)
8 / 51

7. C.J. Stroud, QB (Ohio State)

Nick Wass/Associated Press
8. Peter Skoronski, OT (Northwestern)
9 / 51

8. Peter Skoronski, OT (Northwestern)

Kamil Krzaczynski/Associated Press
9. Jordan Addison, WR (USC)
10 / 51

9. Jordan Addison, WR (USC)

Rick Bowmer/Associated Press
10. Anthony Richardson, QB (Florida)
11 / 51

10. Anthony Richardson, QB (Florida)

John Raoux/Associated Press
11. Dalton Kincaid, TE (Utah)
12 / 51

11. Dalton Kincaid, TE (Utah)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
12. Will Levis, QB (Kentucky)
13 / 51

12. Will Levis, QB (Kentucky)

Michael Clubb/Associated Press
13. Christian Gonzalez, CB (Oregon)
14 / 51

13. Christian Gonzalez, CB (Oregon)

Godofredo A. Vásquez/Associated Press
14. Lukas Van Ness, Edge (Iowa)
15 / 51

14. Lukas Van Ness, Edge (Iowa)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
15. Joey Porter Jr., CB (Penn State)
16 / 51

15. Joey Porter Jr., CB (Penn State)

Barry Reeger/Associated Press
16. Nolan Smith, Edge (Georgia)
17 / 51

16. Nolan Smith, Edge (Georgia)

Brett Davis/Associated Press
17. Darnell Wright, OT (Tennessee)
18 / 51

17. Darnell Wright, OT (Tennessee)

Butch Dill/Associated Press
18. Paris Johnson Jr., OT (Ohio State)
19 / 51

18. Paris Johnson Jr., OT (Ohio State)

Carlos Osorio/Associated Press
19. Broderick Jones, OT (Georgia)
20 / 51

19. Broderick Jones, OT (Georgia)

Michael Clubb/Associated Press
20. Myles Murphy, Edge (Clemson)
21 / 51

20. Myles Murphy, Edge (Clemson)

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press
21. Michael Mayer, TE (Notre Dame)
22 / 51

21. Michael Mayer, TE (Notre Dame)

Darron Cummings/Associated Press
22. Darnell Washington, TE (Georgia)
23 / 51

22. Darnell Washington, TE (Georgia)

Rogelio V. Solis/Associated Press
23. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR (Ohio State)
24 / 51

23. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR (Ohio State)

John McCoy/Associated Press
24. Zay Flowers, WR (Boston College)
25 / 51

24. Zay Flowers, WR (Boston College)

Mark Stockwell/Associated Press
25. Will McDonald IV, Edge (Iowa State)
26 / 51

25. Will McDonald IV, Edge (Iowa State)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
26. Calijah Kancey, DT (Pittsburgh)
27 / 51

26. Calijah Kancey, DT (Pittsburgh)

Keith Srakocic/Associated Press
27. Keion White, Edge (Georgia Tech)
28 / 51

27. Keion White, Edge (Georgia Tech)

Phelan M. Ebenhack/Associated Press
28. Deonte Banks, CB (Maryland)
29 / 51

28. Deonte Banks, CB (Maryland)

Julio Cortez/Associated Press
29. Quentin Johnston, WR (TCU)
30 / 51

29. Quentin Johnston, WR (TCU)

Stephen Spillman/Associated Press
30. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB (Alabama)
31 / 51

30. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB (Alabama)

Butch Dill/Associated Press
31. Brian Branch, CB (Alabama)
32 / 51

31. Brian Branch, CB (Alabama)

Vasha Hunt/Associated Press
32. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge (Kansas State)
33 / 51

32. Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Edge (Kansas State)

MATTHEW PUTNEY/Associated Press
33. Joe Tippmann, IOL (Wisconsin)
34 / 51

33. Joe Tippmann, IOL (Wisconsin)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
34. Bryan Bresee, DT (Clemson)
35 / 51

34. Bryan Bresee, DT (Clemson)

Phil Sears/Associated Press
35. Cody Mauch, OT (North Dakota State)
36 / 51

35. Cody Mauch, OT (North Dakota State)

Butch Dill/Associated Press
36. Jalin Hyatt, WR (Tennessee)
37 / 51

36. Jalin Hyatt, WR (Tennessee)

Wade Payne/Associated Press
37. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL (Florida)
38 / 51

37. O'Cyrus Torrence, IOL (Florida)

Butch Dill/Associated Press
38. Emmanuel Forbes, CB (Mississippi State)
39 / 51

38. Emmanuel Forbes, CB (Mississippi State)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
39. Mazi Smith, DT (Michigan)
40 / 51

39. Mazi Smith, DT (Michigan)

Paul Sancya/Associated Press
40. Kelee Ringo, CB (Georgia)
41 / 51

40. Kelee Ringo, CB (Georgia)

Brett Davis/Associated Press
41. Sam LaPorta, TE (Iowa)
42 / 51

41. Sam LaPorta, TE (Iowa)

CRAIG LASSIG/Associated Press
42. BJ Ojulari, Edge (LSU)
43 / 51

42. BJ Ojulari, Edge (LSU)

Michael Woods/Associated Press
43. Luke Musgrave, TE (Oregon State)
44 / 51

43. Luke Musgrave, TE (Oregon State)

Kyusung Gong/Associated Press
44. Trenton Simpson, LB (Clemson)
45 / 51

44. Trenton Simpson, LB (Clemson)

Jacob Kupferman/Associated Press
45. Steve Avila, Center (TCU)
46 / 51

45. Steve Avila, Center (TCU)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
46. Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge (USC)
47 / 51

46. Tuli Tuipulotu, Edge (USC)

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press
47. John Michael Schmitz, IOL (Minnesota)
48 / 51

47. John Michael Schmitz, IOL (Minnesota)

Stacy Bengs/Associated Press
48. Zach Charbonnet, RB (UCLA)
49 / 51

48. Zach Charbonnet, RB (UCLA)

Mark J. Terrill/Associated Press
49. Hendon Hooker, QB (Tennessee)
50 / 51

49. Hendon Hooker, QB (Tennessee)

Artie Walker Jr./Associated Press
50. Jack Campbell, LB (Iowa)
51 / 51

50. Jack Campbell, LB (Iowa)

Charlie Neibergall/Associated Press
The Top Four
Regardless of the final order of selection, the consensus is that Young, Stroud, Richardson and Levis are the class of the draft at quarterback.

Carolina, which obtained the No. 1 pick in a trade with Chicago, has cycled through Cam Newton and Sam Darnold, and recently signed the well-traveled Baker Mayfield.

Stroud and Young are seen as a pick'em, meaning it's likely to come down to the personal preference of each team's officials.

Young (5-10, 204), 21, is forgoing his senior season with the Crimson Tide after building a 23-4 record in 27 starts. Over three seasons, he completed 65.8% of his passes (624 of 949) with 80 TD passes and 12 INTs. He was able to produce consecutive elite seasons even though he lost his top two receivers to the NFL.

Stroud (6-3, 214) has the size and arm strength coveted by NFL teams. He was redshirted as a freshman and played only a single snap in 2020. Stroud, 21, blossomed, however, the next two seasons, building a 21-4 record while completing 69.3% of his passes (552 of 796) for 81 TDs and 12 INTs. He was a Heisman Trophy finalist both years. He is considered to be a natural leader who thrived as a pocket passer, which could work as a big plus at the next level.

Richardson (6-4, 244) has imposing size and is a physical specimen who turned heads at the recent NFL Combine with his 4.43 speed and 40.5-inch vertical. Redshirted as a freshman, he saw limited action in 2020 and 2021 (a combined 12 games, 1 start). Last year, he started 12 games (6-6 record) completing 53.8% of his passes (176 of 327) with 24 TDs and 15 INTs. He also rushed for 1,116 yards (12 TDs). Richardson, 21, has one of the strongest arms among the QBs in the draft, though he still must improve his accuracy.

At 23, Levis (6-4, 232) is the oldest among the top four QBs. He began his college career at Penn State (where he saw limited playing time) but transferred to Kentucky for the 2021 season after graduating with a degree in finance. He played in and started 24 games for the Wildcats, hitting on 65.4% of his passes (418 of 636) for 43 TDs and 23 INTs. He also ran for 11 TDs. Levis will turn 24 in June and some scouts and talent evaluators see his age as an issue since most teams prefer to go young and work to develop a player for the long haul (see also, Herndon Hooker). Still, Levis is a good athlete, has good size and toughness, and a strong arm.

Best of the Rest
Hendon Hooker (Tennessee), 25, 6-3, 217; Jake Haener (Fresno State), 24, 6-0, 207; Tanner McKee (Stanford), 22, 6-6, 231; Aiden O'Connell (Purdue), 24, 6-3, 213.

Note that Hooker, who some put among the top prospects, sustained a torn ACL late in the season and is working his way back, which is likely to have an impact on his draft position.

