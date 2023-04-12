Notebook | In NFL Draft, QB Run Would Help the Jets

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud Are the Headliners; Anthony Richardson and Will Levis Could Also Be Top-10 Selections

The Jets are in the market for a quarterback, but not one who has spent the past few years playing games mostly on Saturdays.

The Green & White and Aaron Rodgers, 39, could be destined for a partnership in the 2023 season, and perhaps beyond.

Already here are Zach Wilson, the likely No. 2; Tim Boyle, who recently signed as a free agent and has known new OC Nathaniel Hackett since Hackett tried to recruit him to Syracuse (where he was an assistant) out of high school; and the burly Chris Streveler.

So when it comes to the NFL Draft in two weeks in Union Station in Kansas City, MO, the Jets will be dispassionate observers, sitting with the No. 13 overall pick, amid a likely frenzy for quarterbacks at the top of the draft.

Unlike in past years, the Jets have fewer holes to fill and could be nibbling around the edges to supplement the talent they already have. They have added depth along the interior offensive line with Wes Schweitzer and Trystan Colon, and expect veteran Duane Brown and Mekhi Becton to return and contribute. Still, protecting Rodgers, under the assumption he will be taking snaps, will be a priority.

And as we know, Douglas and HC Robert Saleh believe you never have enough talent and depth along the line of scrimmage on offense and defense. Early predictions have quarterbacks -- in no particular order -- Bryce Young (Alabama), C.J. Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida) and Will Levis (Kentucky) coming off the board in the draft's first hour or so. If that happens, the Jets would have their pick from among the top nine positional players -- assuming Douglas sits tight at No. 13.

At present, Carolina (which traded up), Houston, Arizona and Indianapolis own Picks 1-4. All but Arizona are expected to seek a franchise QB. The conventional wisdom is that Arizona, with a bevy of needs, will trade the No. 3 pick to a QB-needy team.

"They're trading the pick and quarterbacks are going one, two, three, four," one general manager told Jason La Canfora of The Washington Post last week.