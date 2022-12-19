Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Time Management: 'I Definitely Need to Be Better at It'

Assessing Zach Wilson's Game

With Mike White sidelined because of a rib injury sustained at Buffalo, Zach Wilson returned as the starting quarterback on Sunday after being inactive for the past three games. Saleh admitted that last year's No. 2 overall draft pick had his ups and downs in the 20-17 loss to the Lions.

"The frustrating thing ... this kid's going to be a good quarterback," Saleh said. "The NFL and this new instant coffee world that we're in just does not want to give people time. So we look at him and he's just nitpicked with a fine-tooth comb. Everything that he does, and rightfully so. He did a lot of really good things, so we're going to try our best to focus on things that he did well and make sure we bring that to life and continue to work on things that he needs to improve on. In the second half, he was missing on some throws, he was missing on some reads. But for him to get himself back on track I felt was a big step for him in a direction he'd been struggling with in the past. It shows at least some maturation in my mind with regards to mental fortitude and getting back on track and finding a way to finish a game strong."

Wilson, who was 18 of 35 for 317 yards with a TD and an INT, did lead the Jets on a go-ahead 7-play, 56-yard drive that culminated in a scoring toss to TE C.J. Uzomah for a 17-13 lead with 4:45 to play.

Saleh was asked if the organization would favor Wilson, the No. 2 overall selection in the 2021 NFL Draft, over a healthy White, a fifth-round pick of the Cowboys in 2018 who has started three games for the Jets, in a scenario where there isn't much of talent gap.