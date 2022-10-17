Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Jets' Style of Play: 'Effort, Technique and Violence'

After three straight victories authored in three distinct ways, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that his team is beginning to take on the qualities the second-year coach has been preaching since he arrived at 1 Jets Drive.
"The one thing we talk about when it's about style of play is effort, technique and violence," Saleh said about 24 hours after the Jets went to Green Bay and came back home with a 27-10 win, the team's third straight victory. "Those three things we feel as players and coaches we have control over." He added: "Our style is everything, it's what we want to see jumping off the tape. There are more ways to play with violence than just hitting people. I feel like that, especially the last two weeks. That part of the game is getting better and better. The players are doing a great job handling what they have control over."
Though the Jets (4-2) defeated Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Miami and then Green Bay, each victory evolved in a different way. The one common thread throughout, however, has been the Green & White turning the volume and the effort up to 11 in the fourth quarter of each game. Through six games, the Jets have outscored their opposition by a total of 48 points; against the Packers the Jets put up 14 points in the final 15 minutes to salt away the game.
"The fourth quarter, so far, has been very good for us in our four wins," Saleh said. "You could argue we were lucky in one [Cleveland]. At Pittsburgh, we seized opportunities to score back-to-back. In the last two games, we seized the moment and shut the games down in the fourth. There are three different ways of attacking the fourth quarter, either way the mindset is to just stay with it. To do it right longer and eventually we will win or the other team will lose. We've been able to do that the last couple of weeks."
Even though the Jets have equaled last season's win total after only six games this season, Saleh has cautioned his players that playing meaningful games in December is still what counts and it's still the goal.
"We have 11 games left, there's still a lot of football to be played, a lot of learning opportunities," Saleh said. "Even in the game yesterday [Sunday], there were a lot of things that happened in the fourth quarter we could be better at. Throughout football, when you look at games around the league you often wonder how did a particular team come back? Look at mistakes the other team made. Games are lost, not won in this league. How do you avoid losing? It's no secret. How do you avoid losing football games?"
T Duane Brown Helps Solidify O-LineThe Jets signed veteran tackle Duane Brown as the team dealt with a raft of injuries on the offensive line earlier in the season. Before he was able to suit up, Brown had to deal with a shoulder injury that sent him to IR. He decided to not have surgery and has emerged in his two games at left tackle as a key piece in a suddenly deep and productive offensive line.
"I'm very proud of our group on the O-line," Brown said. "We moved positions -- AVT [Alijah Vera-Tucker], Gov [Connor McGovern] has been great at center, Laken [Tomlinson] has played at a high level and then [Nate] Herbig stepped in. He's done a phenomenal job adding another level of intensity. It's been amazing."
The Jets are winning on both sides of the line of scrimmage.
"Our defense is one of the best in the league, I saw that in practice when I first got here. It's going to be hell to deal with Quinnen [Williams]. I don't know if anyone is playing as well as he is now. [Sheldon] Rankins, JFM [John Franklin-Myers], Carl [Lawson] ... a great group to watch, the depth is unreal."
Speaking about Herbig, who stepped in for Alijah-Vera Tucker after AVT moved to tackle, Brown said: "He's a great personality, quiet to people he doesn't know well, but a funny guy to us. When he plays, he plays with that nasty demeanor, and he gets under people's skin with those pancake blocks. He's having fun out there, he keeps the defense looking out for him. He's been great."
Vinny Curry Votes Early for Quinnen Williams
Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has no political aspirations we know of, and even though Election Day is less than a month away, his fellow D-lineman Vinny Curry is ready to cast his vote for Williams for a host of major awards.
"Let me tell you, that dude works his tail off and deserves everything that's coming his way," Curry said about Williams, who sacked Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers twice and also blocked a field-goal attempt. "I told him before that he's having a Pro Bowl season. After yesterday, we can agree it's an All-Pro season.
"He hasn't even scratched the surface. I'm so happy for him. That's been my guy before I came to the Jets [signed from the Eagles in free agency], to see his growth and the dominant player he's become is unbelievable. He's one of the most dominant players to play the game on defense. I think the potential is there for him to be the defensive player of the year. Just keep attacking practice and keep doing what you're doing."
Clearing a PathThe game was still tied, 3-3, midway through the third quarter when Zach Wilson flipped the ball to WR Braxton Berrios on an end around and the all-purpose weapon followed a caravan of blockers for his second rush TD in as many games.
"Clearing that first line of defense to get an explosive is testament to everybody," Berrios said on Monday. "You've seen those blocks I got, really awesome. I ran off C.J. [Uzomah], then turning around to get to Duane's [Brown's] hip. Having a tackle run like that, really the whole O-line running downfield, is pretty sweet for a runner.
"It was awesome to see. After C.J.'s block, to turn upfield and see the big man running and trying to get to his hip quick. Just to see pure effort from a guy who's been in the league so many years, to see him run down the field like that and see that he cares ... it's awesome."
On QB Zach Wilson's modest 10-of-18 passing game, Berrios said: "He does what we need him to do. That's why we're successful."