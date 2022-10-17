Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Jets' Style of Play: 'Effort, Technique and Violence'

Duane Brown Excels on O-Line; Vinny Curry Awed by Play of Quinnen Williams

Oct 17, 2022 at 05:38 PM
Bell_Jack_Headshot
Jack Bell

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

E_SZ3_0765-saleh-thumb

After three straight victories authored in three distinct ways, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that his team is beginning to take on the qualities the second-year coach has been preaching since he arrived at 1 Jets Drive.

"The one thing we talk about when it's about style of play is effort, technique and violence," Saleh said about 24 hours after the Jets went to Green Bay and came back home with a 27-10 win, the team's third straight victory. "Those three things we feel as players and coaches we have control over." He added: "Our style is everything, it's what we want to see jumping off the tape. There are more ways to play with violence than just hitting people. I feel like that, especially the last two weeks. That part of the game is getting better and better. The players are doing a great job handling what they have control over."

Though the Jets (4-2) defeated Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Miami and then Green Bay, each victory evolved in a different way. The one common thread throughout, however, has been the Green & White turning the volume and the effort up to 11 in the fourth quarter of each game. Through six games, the Jets have outscored their opposition by a total of 48 points; against the Packers the Jets put up 14 points in the final 15 minutes to salt away the game.

"The fourth quarter, so far, has been very good for us in our four wins," Saleh said. "You could argue we were lucky in one [Cleveland]. At Pittsburgh, we seized opportunities to score back-to-back. In the last two games, we seized the moment and shut the games down in the fourth. There are three different ways of attacking the fourth quarter, either way the mindset is to just stay with it. To do it right longer and eventually we will win or the other team will lose. We've been able to do that the last couple of weeks."

Even though the Jets have equaled last season's win total after only six games this season, Saleh has cautioned his players that playing meaningful games in December is still what counts and it's still the goal.

"We have 11 games left, there's still a lot of football to be played, a lot of learning opportunities," Saleh said. "Even in the game yesterday [Sunday], there were a lot of things that happened in the fourth quarter we could be better at. Throughout football, when you look at games around the league you often wonder how did a particular team come back? Look at mistakes the other team made. Games are lost, not won in this league. How do you avoid losing? It's no secret. How do you avoid losing football games?"

T Duane Brown Helps Solidify O-LineThe Jets signed veteran tackle Duane Brown as the team dealt with a raft of injuries on the offensive line earlier in the season. Before he was able to suit up, Brown had to deal with a shoulder injury that sent him to IR. He decided to not have surgery and has emerged in his two games at left tackle as a key piece in a suddenly deep and productive offensive line.

"I'm very proud of our group on the O-line," Brown said. "We moved positions -- AVT [Alijah Vera-Tucker], Gov [Connor McGovern] has been great at center, Laken [Tomlinson] has played at a high level and then [Nate] Herbig stepped in. He's done a phenomenal job adding another level of intensity. It's been amazing."

The Jets are winning on both sides of the line of scrimmage.

"Our defense is one of the best in the league, I saw that in practice when I first got here. It's going to be hell to deal with Quinnen [Williams]. I don't know if anyone is playing as well as he is now. [Sheldon] Rankins, JFM [John Franklin-Myers], Carl [Lawson] ... a great group to watch, the depth is unreal."

Speaking about Herbig, who stepped in for Alijah-Vera Tucker after AVT moved to tackle, Brown said: "He's a great personality, quiet to people he doesn't know well, but a funny guy to us. When he plays, he plays with that nasty demeanor, and he gets under people's skin with those pancake blocks. He's having fun out there, he keeps the defense looking out for him. He's been great."

Game Gallery | Jets at Packers | Week 6

See the best images from the victory over the Packers at Lambeau Field.

E_SZ3_1298
1 / 63
E_SZ1_5671
2 / 63
E_SS1_7444
3 / 63
E_SZ3_0163
4 / 63
E_SZ3_0269
5 / 63
E_SZ3_0299
6 / 63
E_SS1_7453
7 / 63
E_SZ3_0217
8 / 63
E_SS1_7483
9 / 63
E_SZ3_0348
10 / 63
E_SZ3_0857
11 / 63
E_SZ3_0795
12 / 63
E_SZ3_0812
13 / 63
E_SZ3_0714
14 / 63
E_SZ3_0777
15 / 63
E_SZ3_0650
16 / 63
E_SZ3_0732
17 / 63
E_SZ3_0574
18 / 63
E_SZ3_0549
19 / 63
E_SZ3_0406
20 / 63
E_SZ3_0391
21 / 63
E_SZ3_0493
22 / 63
E_SZ3_0241
23 / 63
E_SZ1_4105
24 / 63
E_SZ3_1018
25 / 63
E_SZ1_4156
26 / 63
E_SZ3_1206
27 / 63
E_SZ3_1465
28 / 63
E_SS1_7506_1
29 / 63
E_SZ1_4426
30 / 63
E_SZ1_4715
31 / 63
E_SZ1_4630
32 / 63
E_SZ1_4645
33 / 63
E_SS1_7520_2
34 / 63
E_SZ1_4812
35 / 63
E_SS1_7543
36 / 63
E_SS1_7476_1
37 / 63
E_SS1_8566
38 / 63
E_SS1_8890_1
39 / 63
E_SS1_8388
40 / 63
E_SS1_8315
41 / 63
E_SS1_8638
42 / 63
E_SS1_8758
43 / 63
E_SZ3_2421
44 / 63
E_SZ2_3036
45 / 63
E_SZ2_3043
46 / 63
E_SZ2_3059
47 / 63
E_SZ2_3107
48 / 63
E_SZ2_3311
49 / 63
E_SZ2_3371
50 / 63
E_SZ2_3267
51 / 63
E_SZ1_5977
52 / 63
E_SZ1_5856
53 / 63
E_SZ1_5944
54 / 63
E_SZ1_6247
55 / 63
E_SZ3_2648
56 / 63
E_SZ3_2619
57 / 63
E_SZ2_3311
58 / 63
E_SZ1_6458
59 / 63
E_SZ1_6279
60 / 63
E_SZ1_6317
61 / 63
E_SZ1_6371
62 / 63
E_SZ1_6406
63 / 63
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Vinny Curry Votes Early for Quinnen Williams
Defensive lineman Quinnen Williams has no political aspirations we know of, and even though Election Day is less than a month away, his fellow D-lineman Vinny Curry is ready to cast his vote for Williams for a host of major awards.

"Let me tell you, that dude works his tail off and deserves everything that's coming his way," Curry said about Williams, who sacked Green Bay QB Aaron Rodgers twice and also blocked a field-goal attempt. "I told him before that he's having a Pro Bowl season. After yesterday, we can agree it's an All-Pro season.

"He hasn't even scratched the surface. I'm so happy for him. That's been my guy before I came to the Jets [signed from the Eagles in free agency], to see his growth and the dominant player he's become is unbelievable. He's one of the most dominant players to play the game on defense. I think the potential is there for him to be the defensive player of the year. Just keep attacking practice and keep doing what you're doing."

Clearing a PathThe game was still tied, 3-3, midway through the third quarter when Zach Wilson flipped the ball to WR Braxton Berrios on an end around and the all-purpose weapon followed a caravan of blockers for his second rush TD in as many games.

"Clearing that first line of defense to get an explosive is testament to everybody," Berrios said on Monday. "You've seen those blocks I got, really awesome. I ran off C.J. [Uzomah], then turning around to get to Duane's [Brown's] hip. Having a tackle run like that, really the whole O-line running downfield, is pretty sweet for a runner.

"It was awesome to see. After C.J.'s block, to turn upfield and see the big man running and trying to get to his hip quick. Just to see pure effort from a guy who's been in the league so many years, to see him run down the field like that and see that he cares ... it's awesome."

On QB Zach Wilson's modest 10-of-18 passing game, Berrios said: "He does what we need him to do. That's why we're successful."

Related Content

news

5 Plays That Made a Difference in the Jets' Victory Over the Packers

Relive Some of the Key Moments During the 27-10 Road Victory Over Green Bay

news

Jets Sign T Mike Remmers to Active Roster; Release T Conor McDermott

Versatile Offensive Lineman Played in Four Games With Chiefs in 2021 Season

news

Social Media Reaction to the Jets' Road Victory Over the Packers

See Tweets from the Players, National Media & More Following the 27-10 Win In Green Bay.

news

3 Takeaways | Jets Wanted to Take Packers 'to Deep Water'

Special Teams Come Up Big; Defensive Line Sets Tone

news

Gardner Enjoys His First Trip to Lambeau with Another Sauce-y Showing

Rookie CB Nearly Had a TD Return, Notched Two More PDs, Wore One Cheesehead

news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most in Win Over Packers?

Six on Offense; Four on Defense Lead Green & White in Play Time

news

Jets-Packers Game Recap | Jets Finish Strong Again, Stun Green Bay 27-10

Zach Wilson, Green & White Lift Record to 4-2, Improve to 3-0 on Road, vs. QB Aaron Rodgers, Pack at Lambeau

news

Jets' DL Quinnen Williams Played At 'Another Level' in Win Over Packers

No. 95 Sacked Aaron Rodgers Twice, One a Strip Sack, and Blocked a Field-Goal Attempt

news

Jets RB Breece Hall's 'Natural Abilities' Take Over in Victory at Green Bay

Rookie Notches First 100-Yard Rushing Effort of His NFL Career

news

'Student' Zach Wilson Shows 'Teacher' Aaron Rodgers a Few Tricks in Jets' Win

QB's Passing Line Was Modest but He Directed Green & White to 24 Points, 198 Yards in 2nd Half at Green Bay

news

Jets' Young Zach Wilson, Packers' Ageless Aaron Rodgers Face Off in Green Bay

Rookie Edge Jermaine Johnson Inactive; Vet DL Vinny Curry, Signed in '21, Active for 1st Time in Green & White

Advertising