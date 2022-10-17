Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Jets' Style of Play: 'Effort, Technique and Violence'

After three straight victories authored in three distinct ways, Jets head coach Robert Saleh said on Monday that his team is beginning to take on the qualities the second-year coach has been preaching since he arrived at 1 Jets Drive.

"The one thing we talk about when it's about style of play is effort, technique and violence," Saleh said about 24 hours after the Jets went to Green Bay and came back home with a 27-10 win, the team's third straight victory. "Those three things we feel as players and coaches we have control over." He added: "Our style is everything, it's what we want to see jumping off the tape. There are more ways to play with violence than just hitting people. I feel like that, especially the last two weeks. That part of the game is getting better and better. The players are doing a great job handling what they have control over."

Though the Jets (4-2) defeated Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Miami and then Green Bay, each victory evolved in a different way. The one common thread throughout, however, has been the Green & White turning the volume and the effort up to 11 in the fourth quarter of each game. Through six games, the Jets have outscored their opposition by a total of 48 points; against the Packers the Jets put up 14 points in the final 15 minutes to salt away the game.

"The fourth quarter, so far, has been very good for us in our four wins," Saleh said. "You could argue we were lucky in one [Cleveland]. At Pittsburgh, we seized opportunities to score back-to-back. In the last two games, we seized the moment and shut the games down in the fourth. There are three different ways of attacking the fourth quarter, either way the mindset is to just stay with it. To do it right longer and eventually we will win or the other team will lose. We've been able to do that the last couple of weeks."

Even though the Jets have equaled last season's win total after only six games this season, Saleh has cautioned his players that playing meaningful games in December is still what counts and it's still the goal.