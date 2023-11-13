Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Jets Offense: We Are Looking at Making Personnel Changes

After the Jets' 16-12 loss to the Raiders on Sunday night in which his team failed to score a touchdown for the second straight game, head coach Robert Saleh the club is exploring all options to find a way to generate points outside of making a change at quarterback or play-caller.

"We are looking at things with regards to schematically what we can do differently and trying to continue to find more ways to feature the things our guys are comfortable with – gameplan permitted," Saleh said Monday. "As far as meetings go, meeting structure, practice habits or practice plans, we are looking at everything guys. As far as personnel changes, we are looking at making changes, but I am going to keep that here with me. We are looking across the board to find some ways to generate offense."

The Jets outgained the Raiders by nearly 100 yards (365-to-274) and converted 7-of-16 third down attempts, but they committed four penalties on their first three scoring possessions that all ended with Greg Zuerlein field goals. Zach Wilson became the first QB in franchise history to pass for 250 yards (263) and run for 50 yards (54) in the same game, but his second quarter scoring run was nullified when replay officials ruled he had stepped out of bounds at the LV 3. On the ensuing play, Breece Hall's 3-yard TD was also taken off the board due to a holding penalty. Despite all the self-inflicted wounds, the Jets were in position late to take a lead but Raiders LB Robert Spillane intercepted Wilson in the red zone with 1:14 remaining.

"There have been some peaks and valleys but yesterday we we're moving the ball," Saleh said. "Zach was moving ball with his feet, moving ball with his arm and we got all the way there. We had a chance to go win the football game. Obviously 41 [Spillane] made a hell of a play on the route, but Zach needs to get a lot better. He knows that, but to try to pinpoint it all on just one person with everything that's happening, I don't see how that's productive."

Despite Saleh being encouraged by an improved overall effort on offense, the Jets haven't scored an offensive TD since Breece Hall's 50-yard TD vs. the Giants in Week 8.