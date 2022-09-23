Notebook | HC Robert Saleh on Bengals' Joe Burrow: 'He's Relentless'

Bengals QB Joe Burrow is one of the NFL's best young quarterbacks despite a slow start this season.

"He's relentless," HC Robert Saleh said. "He has amazing confidence, great accuracy and toughness and he's extremely smart. So he's definitely a superstar in this league. Any time you get an opportunity to play these guys, it's always a challenge."

Through two games this season (0-2), Burrow has thrown for 537 yards, 3 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. He's been sacked a league-high 13 times, the most through the first two games since Chad Henne in 2014 with the Jaguars. Additionally, starting RT La'el Collins, who signed in the offseason, did not practice Wednesday and Thursday because of a back injury.

Jets rookie DE Jermaine Johnson, who played against Burrow in 2019 when Johnson was at Georgia, has taken 37 of his 41 defensive snaps lining up over the right tackle, according to Pro Football Focus.