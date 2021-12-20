Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Believes QB Zach Wilson Took Strides Vs. Dolphins

There was nothing in Zach Wilson's performance against Miami on Sunday to shake the confidence of head coach Robert Saleh in his rookie quarterback. If anything, Saleh said on Monday that Wilson took some important incremental steps during the Jets' 31-24 loss to the Dolphins.

"I'll speak on the two halves, his off-schedule stuff was really cool yesterday," Saleh said. "He did a lot of great things in terms of just feeling the pocket. Thought he did a good job of getting the ball to where it needed to go in the first half."

Early in the second quarter, Wilson made a daring escape, eluding three tacklers as he scrambled before finding TE Ryan Griffin for a 23-yard gain. Pre-snap he recognized a blitz before a second-down completion to Jamison Crowder. Still in the first half, when the Jets built a 17-10 lead, he rushed the offense to the line on third-and-1 and called for the ball as the Dolphins were called for having 12 men on the field. He hit on his first six passes and led the Green & White to three scoring drives on their first four possessions.

"We had a 10-0 lead and he throws an absolute dart on third down. Keelan's [Cole] got to come down with it, obviously," Saleh said. "He [Wilson] was standing in there against a pretty complex system.

"Second half, obviously we had an opportunity early in the fourth quarter to get back in rhythm when we got the explosive screen and then the explosive run. Held the ball a touch long on the first down that caused the sack fumble, but one of the cool things that I think happened yesterday that no one notices is that was really, offense had the ball twice inside three minutes at the end of the game to win. I was going for two, everyone knew we were going for two if we score. And so, it was just a great opportunity for our offense, and if you guys all look at it, that was the first true two-minute drive that we've had this year."

Wilson finished 13 of 23 for 170 yards and he was sacked six times against a Dolphins defense that kept the offense off the scoreboard in the second half.

"There's a lot of learning in those situations for everybody, especially Zach," Saleh said. "And I thought he did a good job.

"He managed the game and we scored 17 points on a pretty good defense. I don't think they allowed 17 points at all in their six-game streak."

He added: "But there's a lot of really cool things that he's doing, and it's like I said, it's on all of us to help elevate him even more, from winning one-on-ones as route runners to pass protection to running the football, all of it."

With Jacksonville (2-12) coming to MetLife Stadium on Sunday with its rookie QB Trevor Lawrence (the No. 1 overall draft pick; with Wilson No. 2), Saleh was asked about the their rookie struggles.