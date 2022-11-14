Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Ahead of Patriots Game: 'Still in Position to Take Care of Our Own Business'

In week eight, the Jets outgained the Patriots by nearly 100 yards (387 to 288) while racking up six sacks and 13 tackles for loss. They also averaged 17.8 yards on Zach Wilson's 20 pass completions as Garrett Wilson had 115 yards on six catches and Tyler Conklin had 79 yards on his six grabs with 2 TDs. And despite winning in several areas, they dropped a 22-17 decision at MetLife Stadium.

"Yeah, New England's been that way forever," Jets head coach Robert Saleh told reporters on Monday, the players' first day back at practice after a week off. "You walk away [after playing New England] and say, 'man if we don't just do this.' They do it all the time, they force you into mistakes, force you to shoot yourself in your foot."

The Patriots have won 13 consecutive games in the series since 2015, up there and down here. But these aren't the Same Old Jets. Not by a longshot. General manager Joe Douglas has rebuilt the roster through free agency and two extremely productive drafts. That means the institutional memory is minimal.

"The advantage of youth is that they're not connected to all the history, what the organization has gone through," Saleh said. "They don't know any better, they don't have the scarring or the idea of what's supposed to happen. They know they're talented enough that if they don't make mistakes, we're going to be tough to beat. It's what they know. It's what we know."

As the Jets seek to end that streak and split the season series, they are 2-1 in AFC East games so far and are seeking their sixth victory in the conference. And although Wilson threw 3 INTs vs. NE, he has has played clean games in four other contests; he has a 5-1 record overall.

"[People are] holding him hostage for four, five plays against New England, externally," Saleh said. "Internally we have a lot of faith in Zach to do it in an efficient manner. If we need to put it on his back, he's capable of doing it, but when you sling around there's going to make mistakes. It's hard to play quarterback in this league. It's our job to make sure he's not asked to do that constantly, but if asked we're confident he can do it."