Notebook | For the Jets, This Offseason Will Be Marked by Flexibility 

If there's one word that summarizes the Jets' 2021 offseason it is flexibility

Flexibility, with an estimate of close to $70 million in salary cap space.

Flexibility, in dealing with the team's own 19 unrestricted free agents.

Flexibility, but also a challenge, in evaluating college players in the absence of the NFL Combine, which has been downsized.

And finally, of course, the flexibility and promise from owning six (two first round and two third round) of the first 98 selections in the NFL Draft in late April.

The first step for General Manager Joe Douglas, Head Coach Robert Saleh, the new coaching staff and the team's personnel experts was to assess the roster.

"I think the next step for us is going to be to get together with him [Saleh] and his staff and then our entire personnel staff, and to just go through every single position, step by step, player by player," Douglas said in January. "So, we're excited to get together as a group and evaluate our entire team."

The Jets' list of potential free agents includes 19 players who can become unrestricted free agents, 15 of whom started at least one game in 2020 and five of whom played in all 16 games — including two 16-game starters, S Marcus Maye and LB Neville Hewitt. The free-agent signing period is scheduled to begin on March 17.

And while Douglas, Saleh and their staffs will evaluate myriad scenarios and all the players (not only the potential free agents), the general manager has only spoken publicly about his desire to re-sign one player (so far) -- safety Marcus Maye.

"Our next step in the process is to get together as a staff, go over all the guys that are on our team, really get their perspective from watching the tape and include the perspective of the people that have been here the last few years," Douglas said. "And it's going to be a really great meeting that really sets the foundation for our offseason."

For his part, Saleh, upon his introduction as the Jets' 20th head coach, acknowledged that "the process" had only just begun.