Notebook | For the Jets, the 2022 Season Starts Now

The (Draft) Capital Plan

Douglas believes in building through the draft, augmenting and filling some vacancies in free agency.

By most metrics, his 2021 draft class overachieved and had an excellent debut season. The Jets landed four "primary starters," in the lexicon of Pro Football Focus, in QB Zach Wilson, LG Alijah Vera-Tucker, CB Brandin Echols and RB Michael Carter. Add WR Elijah Moore and CB Michael Carter II to that list, a crop that also includes promising linebackers in Jamien Sherwood and Hamsah Nasirildeen, and S/CB Jason Pinnock.

And while some of Douglas' picks from the 2020 draft might have had an uneven start, Mekhi Becton, Denzel Mims and La'Mical Perrine are too young and too talented to be written off. And don't forget that the group also includes S Ashtyn Davis and Bryce Hall, the former who received valuable experience down the stretch and the latter who became one of the league leaders in pass defenses.

As of now, Douglas and the Jets this year have two top-10 picks (No. 4 and No. 10, the latter via Seattle), four picks among the top 38 selections, nine picks overall, and nearly $50 million in cap space to work with to build around Wilson.

"They're in a unique position, right?" said Connor Rogers, Bleacher Report's NFL Draft analyst. "When you look at the aftermath of the Jamal Adams trade that's still there, the aftermath of the Sam Darnold trade [acquiring picks in the second, fourth and sixth rounds], which is really just beginning. So, you have four picks in the top 40, that's a lot to work with. The fact that two of them are in the top 10, you go from looking to getting starters to getting blue-chip players, premium players, guys that you can use as foundational pieces.

"You need guys that are going to be there for the next eight years. You look at the trade up for a guy like AVT, you need more guys like that. Guys that you know can be more Pro Bowl-level in the future, they fit your scheme, really high floor but also have the ceiling of a high-level athlete. They're in a unique position where they're going 'OK, we started the rebuild, but now we really need to look to compete and look for a playoff roster and build that core.' And this is an opportunity to round out that core."

By any stretch, the Jets are sitting pretty. They can stand pat and spend some of that capital, and with Wilson -- last year's No. 2 overall pick -- in the building, the Green & White are likely to field calls from teams in need of help at QB and looking to perhaps move up in exchange for even more picks.