Notebook | For LB Jamien Sherwood and the Young Jets, It's on to the Regular Season

Jets rookie linebacker Jamien Sherwood said that he's growing comfortable playing next to veteran LB C.J. Mosley. Thing is, at MetLife Stadium on Friday night Mosley (and more than a dozen of his teammates) were held out of the preseason finale, a thrilling 31-31 tie against Philadelphia.

For Sherwood, that meant no chatter from an experienced LB, one of the best in the NFL.

"Honestly, it's crazy," Sherwood told Eric Allen of nyjets.com immediately after the game. "As I've said, I used to play C.J. in 'Madden' and now I'm next to C.J. Mosley. It doesn't feel real, but it is. I know if I make a mistake, he's going to be there to correct it."

That on-field coaching was not available to Sherwood. It's hard to know if it would have made a difference when Sherwood, who played safety in college at Auburn, was on his own in the open field and didn't finish two attempted tackles, both on the game's first series.

On the first play, Eagles backup QB Joe Flacco, who was with the Jets last season, found Jalen Reagor on a short pass on the left. Sherwood swooped in, went to the ground and spun around with Reagor in his grasp. But the wide receiver slipped free and picked up 18 yards and a first down.

Three plays later, Flacco found running back Boston Scott in the flat. As Sherwood closed, Scott hit the sideline and turned upfield en route to a 49-yard catch-and-run TD. He left Sherwood behind and beat S J.T. Hassell down the visitors sideline.

"The first one was unlucky, but that's why you don't let go," Jets head coach Robert Saleh said. "I think every time he hits the field, he is going to learn something. It will help when he has C.J. [Mosley] flanking him to be able to communicate and talk to him, and obviously Marcus [Maye] flanking him on the other side just from a communications standpoint. I thought it was so important for him and Nas [Hamsah Nasirildeen] to get out there and compete the best they could."

Those two plays will do little to dampen the coaching staff's belief in Sherwood now, and for the future. The rookie said the joint practices the past two weeks, first in Green Bay, then at home with the Eagles, was a huge benefit.

"When we went to Green Bay, the practices were something I've never done, so I thought it was cool," Sherwood said. "Getting reps in practice, seeing it on film makes it easier at game time because the coaches have already corrected you. Philadelphia had a lot of moving parts, you had to keep your eyes open. Adjusting in practice is easier than in the game."

He did add that during the first half, when the Eagles scored 21 points and he played in 45% of the snaps, adjustments were made on the sideline.