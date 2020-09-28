Notebook | For Jets, Quick Turnaround Could Be a Blessing

Becton MRI Is Negative

Injuries continue to be a huge concern for the Jets (and the Broncos as well).

The Jets lost their rookie left tackle Mekhi Becton with a shoulder injury toward the end of the first half on Sunday. His MRI on Monday revealed nothing significant and he may or not be ready for Thursday night's game.

"He got extended and rotated, and yes, it was the same shoulder," Gase said, referring to the injury that kept Becton out of practice last Wednesday and Thursday. "We all kind of got nervous. He was grabbing his pec a little bit. We weren't really sure until we got back the MRI. He's very motivated to get back out there. The holes were not opening up the same when he's out of the game. It turned out better than thinking last night [Sunday]. We'll see how he gets through the week. He could play. It's day by day. We'll see where he's at on Thursday."

In addition to Becton, Gase took a wait-and-see approach to several of the Jets' players who were injured on Sunday.: LB Jordan Jenkins (shoulder) is hoping to play against the Broncos. "He toughed it out, during the game, he's hard to hold out," Gase said. WR Breshad Perriman (ankle) "is still not where he needs to be," and WR Jamison Crowder (hamstring) could be a game-time decision. The list goes on, though Gase said that after the Denver game there are "three to five players on IR we may be ready to move to activate," including the receivers Jeff and Vyncint Smith.

Finally, starting center Connor McGovern played through a hamstring injury against the Colts, while RT George Fant remains in the concussion protocol. Chris Hogan toughed it out despite a rib injury. Second-round draft pick Denzel Mims, who has been dealing with recurring hamstring issues could come off IR after the Denver game.

Darnold's Down Day

By any measurement, Darnold's performance against the Colts was difficult for the young quarterback to handle. Throwing two pick-sixes, taking a safety and having a pass that was intercepted in the end zone after a strong drive were all deflating.

Asked if he ever contemplated replacing Darnold on Sunday, Gase said: "It's always a tough decision. He's 23 and in his third year. I think every snap he takes in a real game is so valuable, it's all a learning experience. He has to have to go through tough situations. Things are not always smooth. He just needs to keep playing, fixing mistakes and keep building on those."

After watching film of the game on the flight home, Darnold acknowledged the miscues but also said he was encouraged in some respects.