Notebook | Do the Jets Have a Pressure Point for a Trade?

There's little doubt that the Jets have emerged as an appealing destination for QB Aaron Rodgers and other players (Odell Beckham, Jr., for one). HC Robert Saleh said so emphatically at the recently concluded NFL League Meeting in Arizona after the Jets added two wide receivers -- Allen Lazard and Mecole Hardman, Jr.

When it comes to Rodgers, "I think you have to wipe the drool off his face," Dianna Russini of ESPN told team reporter Eric Allen on "The Official Jets Podcast." "Look at Green Bay, he had the pieces to play with and great quarterbacks make everyone better. He has that ability. Now, he'll be on the field with guys who have this talent."

"Young players, good or bad, are impressionable," she said. "I think it can work, the mix is going to be good. I remember Tedy Bruschi [the Patriots' former linebacker] brought up if he's Saleh, he gets in the faces of these guys and tells them that they better get all over Rodgers in practice to show him it's your team and not his team. But if he's coming to New York — it's his team. If you want this team to be built the right way, this past year it's been about the defense and its strength. Let all the other pieces be the sprinkles on top of it all. I want to see if this could be a philosophy the team could have -- yeah we're young, but we're good and we're talented and we're going to grow together. It's our team and you're just a piece."

On the same podcast, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network said that the Jets and Packers are "not far apart, but not close yet. That could change in the next couple of days."

"I imagine there's a conversation, the Jets don't have a pressure point right now," he said. "It doesn't matter to the Jets if he's on the team now, in a month, later in the spring or at training camp. He knows the offense [from working with the Jets' new OC, Nathaniel Hackett in Green Bay]. He knows the scheme inside and out. The pressure point is for the Packers and the draft, if they want to get picks now."

Pelissero also floated an ancillary benefit for the Jets if they can finally land Rodgers.