Notebook | CB D.J. Reed on Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It's Love'

John Franklin-Myers: 'More Meat on the Bone'

John Franklin-Myers, 25, is another one of the Jets young veterans. He had a stellar, you might call it a breakout season in 2021 when the Jets signed him to a contract extension. With that security blanket gained midway through the season, JFM went on to what some are calling a career year, tying for the team lead in sacks (6) with Quinnen Williams.

"Everybody wants to talk about a career year, but there's so much more meat on the bone," he said. "I could have had 10 sacks and improving and getting more is something I look forward to."

Cast off by the Rams as one of that team's final roster cuts in August 2019, JFM was snapped up by Jets general manager Joe Douglas. He spent the 2019 season on injured reserve, then bounced back and played in 15 games in 2020 and 16 last season.

Now, with an eye on the 2022 season, JFM has been joined by a group of reinforcements -- Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry are both returning after missing last season because of injury and illness.

"Those are two of my favorite players on the team," JFM said. "Vinny helped me a lot while he was hurting last year and Carl broke down every single offensive lineman every week for us. They're two guys you can't say enough good about. Hopefully they'll help me get sacks."

In free agency, Douglas added Solomon Thomas and Jacob Martin to the roster. The added depth is a new dimension for the Jets' defense. The team also drafted Jermaine Johnson, a lightning quick defensive end out of Florida State.

"Solomon is a former first-round pick, Jacob brings so much in terms of speed on the rush," JFM said. "Both are character guys."

Career year or not, Franklin-Myers knows there's room for improvement, whether he plays inside or outside on the defensive line.